 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Don't have enough crushing guilt in your life? Throw this one on the pile: You're probably funding Syrian warlords every time you buy groceries   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
57
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

1239 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 12:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still better than donating to Susan G. Komen.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You think that's bad? You're subsidizing Jeff Bezos with your taxes, which automatically come out of every paycheck if you're on W-4 like most people.

At least with the groceries you get something beneficial to yourself for it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time I buy gasoline I am finding Middle eastern Dictators.

Every time I buy from Amazon I am lining Bezos's pockets.

So what.

/ I don't buy gasoline
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I only wish I could give money directly to Satan.

Oh wait, I already bought that Kid Rock box set.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?


That was my thought. I mean I cook with a decent amount of olive oil but I don't go through more than a bottle a month or 2, if not longer
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those taxes you paid? You funded health care to save Trump from COVID. The guy who literally murdered more americans than anyone in history.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm already funding billionaires who seem to want to destroy America, cause environmental collapse, prevent affordable education and cost-limit healthcare for the masses. I dunno that funding a warlord would be any worse for me.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, they made me guilty about my copious opiate intake which apparently was underwriting the Taliban, now they are coming for my lube?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Single use plastic is a 1000 warlords.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am going to start boycotting olive oil from now on because I don't want to support murderous shiatheels.

And as soon as I do this line of coke, I will tell you what a superior person I am.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why the olive oil I buy is produced rightcheer in the heartland of the US of A..
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's okay. My conscience is clean because I stopped watching Horace and Pete. Namaste.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only buy organic and regionally sourced olive oil from Greece and Italy. It's worth it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: I'm already funding billionaires who seem to want to destroy America, cause environmental collapse, prevent affordable education and cost-limit healthcare for the masses. I dunno that funding a warlord would be any worse for me.


Well, at least the Warlords didn't cancel season 3 of The Tick.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olive oil has always been sketchy, Italian mafia has had that locked down for a while now.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?

That was my thought. I mean I cook with a decent amount of olive oil but I don't go through more than a bottle a month or 2, if not longer


Not just any olive oil, but a very specific brand:

Syrian exile Nidal Shaikho should have been delighted when he found a bottle of his hometown olive oil at a grocery store in upstate New York. Shaikho comes from Afrin, Syria's Holy City of Olives, whose produce is famed across the Middle East.

Afrin is better know for its nasal decongestants.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've landed on a members only article.  And I didn't even need to practice landings.

/9/11
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Grab olive oyle?  Don't mind if I do.  Hang on, there's a spinach stoked sailor in my driveway.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to cook with blubber.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went grocery shopping before work this morning so I'm getting a kick out of...

/Going to Whole Foods later to pad Bezo's stash of cash
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: keldaria: dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?

That was my thought. I mean I cook with a decent amount of olive oil but I don't go through more than a bottle a month or 2, if not longer

Not just any olive oil, but a very specific brand:

Syrian exile Nidal Shaikho should have been delighted when he found a bottle of his hometown olive oil at a grocery store in upstate New York. Shaikho comes from Afrin, Syria's Holy City of Olives, whose produce is famed across the Middle East.

Afrin is better know for its nasal decongestants.


This.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell picks up olive oil "every time they buy groceries," subby?  If you're doing that, it's not normal.  Or healthy.  You're supposed to use it in moderation for cooking, not nude wrestle in it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I don't tee off on historical figures who are too dead to defend themselves and their social milieus.
Hope none of you eat meat, drink coffee, or snack on chocolate. Also that you don't make more than 38k a year.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?


Popeye was all for grabbing her in the supermarket.  And presumably everywhere else for that matter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes I know Popeye's version is spelled Oyl
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I buy virign olive oil that doesn't come from turkey. They list the nation of origin on the bottles.

If they do not. You are not buying virgin olive oil
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're funding Trumpers every time you buy corn based foods.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

USA USA USA
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?

Popeye was all for grabbing her in the supermarket.  And presumably everywhere else for that matter.

[Fark user image image 671x347]

/yes I know Popeye's version is spelled Oyl


What happened when the Pope went to Mount Olive?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Every time I buy gasoline I am finding Middle eastern Dictators.

Every time I buy from Amazon I am lining Bezos's pockets.

So what.

/ I don't buy gasoline


Where do you pinch your petrol?
 
red5ish [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I've learned is that it's actually impossible to verify whether you're spending ethically or not.

Even if you donate all your money to charity, what if that charity asked its employees to stay late one time? What if they have a boss that made a callous comment about an employee's weight at the holiday party? You're enabling that now.

Do your best, and don't worry about things you can't possibly know.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have enough crushing guilt in your life? Throw this one on the pile: You're probably funding Syrian warlords every time you buy groceries pay taxes.

FTFY.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, i guess the only moral thing to do is complete isolation like NK has.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: Wait, there are people who grab olive oil every time they buy groceries?


They're a slick bunch.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the olive oil spray stuff. I have culture unlike thos people using Pam.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time you buy one of those chicken-pickle juice abominations from Chick-fil-A, you're subsidizing trumps porno actress payoffs.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notyoucoach: Nope

[Fark user image 224x225]


got a brand new bottle of it yesterday
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the Syrian warlords in question fighting against the Russian backed troops of the Syrian government?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Every time I buy gasoline I am finding Middle eastern Dictators.

Every time I buy from Amazon I am lining Bezos's pockets.

So what.

/ I don't buy gasoline


No you don't,or at least not much   The USA gets 40% of its oil from Canada, and I think a further 20% from Venezuela.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I prefer supporting the mafia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's why I shoplift.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

morg: I use the olive oil spray stuff. I have culture unlike thos people using Pam.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

morg: I use the olive oil spray stuff. I have culture unlike thos people using Pam.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x375]
USA USA USA


He needs to be wearing a wristwatch though.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

notyoucoach: Nope

[Fark user image 224x225]


Same here. It's expensive, but worth it, especially with all the fake olive oil floating around out there.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wee: notyoucoach: Nope

[Fark user image 224x225]

Same here. It's expensive, but worth it, especially with all the fake olive oil floating around out there.


There's not a full crankcase in Roumania
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.