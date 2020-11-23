 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   B double E double R..... beer run
20
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Apparently they don't have a ten or a fiver.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And they need a better fake ID
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: Apparently they don't have a ten or a fiver.


Hope the guy in the black sedan is a sober driver...
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Todd Snider - Beer Run
Youtube rxGbwiV4Mo8
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they had their masks on.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heineken and Corona? 
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Schwimmer again?
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They take the more expensive beer, like Heineken and Corona.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for the Artesians.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reer bun.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: They take the more expensive beer, like Heineken and Corona.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.


Maybe our aquatic friend from Nawlin's whose name shall never be mentioned again on these pages?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: They take the more expensive beer, like Heineken and Corona.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.


Yeah, what I came to post.

The lede in TFA made me think they were grabbing Unibroue or Chimay or a limited release from a craft brewer.
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

metric: They take the more expensive beer, like Heineken and Corona.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.


The're drunks, not alcoholics. And I don't think Steel Reserve and Dog Bite are sold in cases.
Or perhaps they are being sold to a corner store for crack/meth money.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So beer thieves should stick to stealing Natty Lite in the future? That would be okay with you, Mr 7-11 guy?
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't listen to that song unless its the (original ) live recording from the Bob and Tom show.

(Yes, Bob and Tom show the laughter is both a blessing and a curse... you hate it, but then you miss it. )

Anyway... Todd Snider is such a  massively underrated guy. A great performer.

/has a great story about Jerry Jeff Walker and Mr Bo Jangles.
//dude has aged like 20 years in the last 10 though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline made me think they were in Tigger costumes. That would be funny.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: metric: They take the more expensive beer, like Heineken and Corona.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.

Maybe our aquatic friend from Nawlin's whose name shall never be mentioned again on these pages?


What, you can't say "Looty" either?
 
Wesdog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since there hasn't been another stimulus round and the extra unemployment expired as well as evictions being allowed to go ahead again, we should get used to seeing this and a lot worse.

Maybe one day folks will realize that conservative leadership absolutely will not help in a crisis. Unless you are a huge corporation that needs to be bailed out and then they will open the vault and throw cash at you. Small businesses and individuals? You can't offer those guys anything. They have companies falling over each other to give them anything they want. Joe Bob's Diner and their 12 employees are not a consideration for conservative lawmakers. The Republican party has spent the last 50 years stripping funding or outright shutting down social safety net programs.

These thefts are going to get a lot more frequent. When someone tries to stop them from walking out with a case of beer it's going to be even worse. Republicans will be extremely happy to point out starting Jan 21 how Joe Biden is failing America while at the same time they will be blocking any legislation that could possibly help. This is what they have done for decades and it's not going to stop anytime soon.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: metric: They take the more expensive beer, like Heineken and Corona.

Now, that's funny. Peak Florida.

Maybe our aquatic friend from Nawlin's whose name shall never be mentioned again on these pages?


bwahahahaha! damn. i love you. the forbidden gif.
 
ShadeeJake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

physt: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/rxGbwiV4​Mo8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Thank you for this.  My first time seeing it.
 
