 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Israeli PM Netanyahu secretly met with the Saudi Crown Prince in what was the first meeting of senior officials between the two countries. No word if bone saws are kosher now   (apnews.com) divider line
41
    More: News  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 2:20 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Possible sign for peace here. That would be awesome.
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
bone saws have always been kosher
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't Netanayahu supposed to be charged with the kind of corruption that keeps assholes like this out of office forever?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
im guessing it's a meeting to see how much they can squeeze out of mister master negotiator in 58? days

narrator: "plenty."
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My first thought of that meeting is ironic pretty much all the way across.

qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whidbey: Wasn't Netanayahu supposed to be charged with the kind of corruption that keeps assholes like this out of office forever?


Here's currently on trial, but the trial has been delayed because of the coronavirus.

Also, Israel does not have a law that forbids members of parliament under indictment from serving as prime minister. The opposition is trying to create such a law, but it will not happen unless they win a future election.

/ subby
// Israeli
/// three
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Marriage of convenience. Both of them are shaking hands with their right hands while holding daggers behind their backs with their lefts. I hope this isn't the case, but I'm not optimistic.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Halal ... kosher, same diff
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The weird (possibly embarrassing) thing is that I could have sworn I heard a statement denying his presence on Saudi soil from some source or another.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Halal ... kosher, same diff


I am sure Muslims eat Kosher, not sure if it also goes the other way.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where's a meteorite when you really need it?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: My first thought of that meeting is ironic pretty much all the way across.

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x426]


My first thought on seeing that image:

"Wow, those cops are sure dressed nice."
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Saudis are throwing Palestine to the wolves.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Halal ... kosher, same diff


Actually, no. Kosher is more strict than halal. So, observant Muslims can eat kosher food but observant Jews cannot eat halal food.

/ the more you know
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There was no pulled pork at the meeting. That's all we know for sure.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: The weird (possibly embarrassing) thing is that I could have sworn I heard a statement denying his presence on Saudi soil from some source or another.


Here it is, from the BBC none the less:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle​-​east-55042055
"Saudi Arabia denies crown prince held 'secret meeting' with Israeli PM"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: whither_apophis: Halal ... kosher, same diff

Actually, no. Kosher is more strict than halal. So, observant Muslims can eat kosher food but observant Jews cannot eat halal food.

/ the more you know


Resident Muslim
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Crown, clown, whatever.

/read that wrong at first.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only if the saw is used on humans exclusively
+1, subby
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: whither_apophis: Halal ... kosher, same diff

Actually, no. Kosher is more strict than halal. So, observant Muslims can eat kosher food but observant Jews cannot eat halal food.

/ the more you know

Resident Muslim


Duly noted.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Possible sign for peace here. That would be awesome.


Yeah.

"Don't underestimate Joe's ability to fark things up." -- Barack Obama
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

allears: Sounds like the Saudis are throwing Palestine to the wolves.


Objective note: Every society has a pecking order. Among Arab countries, the Palestinians are last on the list. (Which sucks for them.)

Egyptians are proud of their history. Saudi Arabia is proud of being the center of Islam. Turkey wants to relive the Ottoman Empire. And so on. They look at the Palestinians and laugh. Sadly for the Palestinians, no one really gives a shiat about them -- everything anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian is just political posturing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: kdawg7736: Possible sign for peace here. That would be awesome.

Yeah.

"Don't underestimate Joe's ability to fark things up." -- Barack Obama


Yeah he really screwed up by winning the Election.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Marriage of convenience. Both of them are shaking hands with their right hands while holding daggers behind their backs with their lefts. I hope this isn't the case, but I'm not optimistic.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Among Arab countries, the Palestinians are last on the list. (Which sucks for them.)

Egyptians are proud of their history. Saudi Arabia is proud of being the center of Islam. Turkey wants to relive the Ottoman Empire. And so on. They look at the Palestinians and laugh. Sadly for the Palestinians, no one really gives a shiat about them -- everything anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian is just political posturing.


I just have to correct myself for clarity in the thread. Turks are not Arabs and should not be included in "Arab countries" even though the country is Islamic. Two different ethnic groups with the same religion. To be honest, if you call a Turk an Arab, you might need to run for your life.

(Remember WWI and Lawrence of Arabia and all that.)
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Possible sign for peace here. That would be awesome.


Peace with the muslim nazis. Great plan.

The wahabist ideology running saudi arabia is the worst muslim sect of all.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: bostonguy: Among Arab countries, the Palestinians are last on the list. (Which sucks for them.)

Egyptians are proud of their history. Saudi Arabia is proud of being the center of Islam. Turkey wants to relive the Ottoman Empire. And so on. They look at the Palestinians and laugh. Sadly for the Palestinians, no one really gives a shiat about them -- everything anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian is just political posturing.

I just have to correct myself for clarity in the thread. Turks are not Arabs and should not be included in "Arab countries" even though the country is Islamic. Two different ethnic groups with the same religion. To be honest, if you call a Turk an Arab, you might need to run for your life.

(Remember WWI and Lawrence of Arabia and all that.)


You might want to look into Arab/Muslim countries looking at Palestine/Palestinians and laughing.
I'm not sure what is funny there.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only way this happens is if they both have found a third party they hate more than each other.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The wahabist ideology running saudi arabia is the worst muslim sect of all.


Not entirely accurate.

Back in the day, you had the House of Saud that wanted to consolidate power over what is now Saudi Arabia.

The Wahabis were opposed. So the House of Saud made a deal: "Let us have the power, and we will let you do what you want. Don't mess with us, and we'll give you a lot of money and fund your movement enough to even export it."

And that is what you have today.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
kosher... ?

well then, i'm here to help!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: You might want to look into Arab/Muslim countries looking at Palestine/Palestinians and laughing.
I'm not sure what is funny there.


I said that to demonstrate the point that when it comes to geopolitical priorities among the Arab countries in the Middle East, the Palestinians are (sadly) last on their lists despite what they say publicly.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Any bets on which comes down with the COVID?
 
fastfxr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seeing as Trump now has direct access to Special Forces, I'm betting it's action against Iran, and I'm not the only one thinking that--s'all over Twatter as well.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Possible sign for peace here. That would be awesome.


If by peace you mean these two conniving assholes are trying to figure out a way to get Trump to bomb Iran before he leaves office, then yeah...
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Possible sign for peace here. That would be awesome.


so two of the primary instigators of regional violence getting together for tea makes you think there will be peace? lol who damn, you'll believe anything wont ya?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trump is doing this this by promising to sell advanced US military tech to the Arab states, if they cozy up to Israel.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Halal ... kosher, same diff


Halal, Kosher, Gluten-Free, "suitable for vegans" - the list goes on.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Halal, Kosher, Gluten-Free, "suitable for vegans" - the list goes on


I don't see any kosher extremists pushing kosher food on everyone and bragging about how kosher they are.

/ except maybe in Jerusalem
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any god that says we can't eat the most wonderful and delicious pig is not a god that is worth of following.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bostonguy: ISO15693: Halal, Kosher, Gluten-Free, "suitable for vegans" - the list goes on

I don't see any kosher extremists pushing kosher food on everyone and bragging about how kosher they are.

/ except maybe in Jerusalem


Are oreos kosher if a Rabbi blesses the factory?
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.