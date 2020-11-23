 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   College students head home for a pandemic holiday break   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Many colleges are virtual after Thanksgiving for the remainder of the semester.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Many colleges are virtual after Thanksgiving for the remainder of the semester.


it is the ones that are not that are the concern.

what will happen between the end of the semester and the beginning of spring?   students go home between semesters too
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next door neighbor's kid has driven here from college in Ari'Rona.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll be spending tgiving with a kid who just got back from Tuscaloosa, so it's been nice knowing yall
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All students at my university are required to get tested before they leave and required to get 2 tests when they return next week.

/not looking forward to next week.
 
