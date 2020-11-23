 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "And that's not counting the ones we've shot", according to police spokesman   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2135 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 1:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Funny, we didn't have rising murder rates nationwide when Obama was president.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subby. It's not murder when a coward in blue claims to be scared for their own safety.
Then it is sweet sweet law enforcement justice.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Silly subby. It's not murder when a coward in blue claims to be scared for their own safety.
Then it is sweet sweet law enforcement justice.


maybe read the article first?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinyarena: SpectroBoy: Silly subby. It's not murder when a coward in blue claims to be scared for their own safety.
Then it is sweet sweet law enforcement justice.

maybe read the article first?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


He was riffing off the headline, not the article.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it before-covid (and related things like police brutality and the protests such spawn and the riots, arson, and looting the protests spawn, and the lockdowns and the poor economy and Trump and the election and the recounts and 2020 in general) is making everybody grumpy, and when people get grumpy, they get itchy trigger fingers.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Funny, we didn't have rising murder rates nationwide when Obama was president.


Yeah we did, 2014 had 14,164 murders, by 2016 it was 17,413


U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2017 was 5.30, a 1.85% decline from 2016.
U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2016 was 5.40, a 8% increase from 2015.
U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2015 was 5.00, a 11.11% increase from 2014.
U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2014 was 4.50, a 0% increase from 2013.
 
MegaLib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle continues to lead the way on defunding the police.  They are moving to a public safety model where social workers respond to emergencies, deescslate and make referrals for services.  We all need to continue that progress, now that Orange make is leaving.  We need to Defund and abolish.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Funny, we didn't have rising murder rates nationwide when Obama was president.


No worries.  The left and the media are suddenly about to begin siding with the government again and believing in expanded police powers, which will lead to reduced crime.  The right is about to suddenly be concerned about reining in executive power and the federal deficit, which will lead to absolutely nothing.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Weekend like this creates Lasting Trauma in Communities. Praying for South Los Angeles," Tingirides added.


Welp, there's the problem. Get up off your knees and DO SOMETHING. Your current response is ineffective.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: edmo: Funny, we didn't have rising murder rates nationwide when Obama was president.

Yeah we did, 2014 had 14,164 murders, by 2016 it was 17,413


U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2017 was 5.30, a 1.85% decline from 2016.
U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2016 was 5.40, a 8% increase from 2015.
U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2015 was 5.00, a 11.11% increase from 2014.
U.S. murder/homicide rate for 2014 was 4.50, a 0% increase from 2013.


Um, start in 2008 as a baseline for before Obama.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: Seattle continues to lead the way on defunding the police.  They are moving to a public safety model where social workers respond to emergencies, deescslate and make referrals for services.  We all need to continue that progress, now that Orange make is leaving.  We need to Defund and abolish.


The farking article has the cops begging for more funding, not less, because they are overwhelmed with all the violence.

You do get what you pay for.  Now, I have no problem with moving as much to social workers as possible, but, especially with local budgets decimated with covid, "Defund the Police" in the real world will mean cut the police and replace them with nothing.

/of course, the words "Defund", "the", and "Police" literally mean "cut the police's budget to zero", but we are supposed to pretend that those words mean things other than what they actually mean because reasons
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Funny, we didn't have rising murder rates nationwide when Obama was president.


Yes we did, every racist asshole, aka Republican, in the country was pissed off we elected a black man, even more so when we did it the second time.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: "A Weekend like this creates Lasting Trauma in Communities. Praying for South Los Angeles," Tingirides added.


Welp, there's the problem. Get up off your knees and DO SOMETHING. Your current response is ineffective.



Christians love being on there knees, especially when little boys are around
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN couldn't find more material on the subject? After a few sentences, the author just starts talking about other cities. That's neither relevant nor what we were expecting to read when we clicked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing, absolutely, nothing in  Los Angeles has changed since the inception of C.R.A.shiat is completely negligent to concentrate poverty in one area.
And, we have 30+ years of data to show this.
From  Cabrini-Green Homes, to the Bronx, to East Los. Sardining the poor in massive amounts makes for more crime.
And Death. Lots of death.

But, at least June Cleaver didn't have a none white neighbor.
So that's an upside.
🙄🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it's almost like crime was tied to poverty and the increasing number of people who are out of work and desperate has increased during the Trump Pandemic. Combined with some juicing of the stats by the police to deflect against calls for reforming the departments.

Yeah, it's a real shocker crime is up.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Geotpf: MegaLib: Seattle continues to lead the way on defunding the police.  They are moving to a public safety model where social workers respond to emergencies, deescslate and make referrals for services.  We all need to continue that progress, now that Orange make is leaving.  We need to Defund and abolish.

The farking article has the cops begging for more funding, not less, because they are overwhelmed with all the violence.

You do get what you pay for.  Now, I have no problem with moving as much to social workers as possible, but, especially with local budgets decimated with covid, "Defund the Police" in the real world will mean cut the police and replace them with nothing.

/of course, the words "Defund", "the", and "Police" literally mean "cut the police's budget to zero", but we are supposed to pretend that those words mean things other than what they actually mean because reasons


Hell, fire them all.
🙄
 
hollatchaboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Philly the number is at 440 and climbing...

I don't think there was any exaggeration when the words "Bad things happen in Philadelphia" were said.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I've said it before-covid (and related things like police brutality and the protests such spawn and the riots, arson, and looting the protests spawn, and the lockdowns and the poor economy and Trump and the election and the recounts and 2020 in general) is making everybody grumpy, and when people get grumpy, they get itchy trigger fingers.



And they would rather fight for their 'principles' than live up to them.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not to say that it isn't accurate but I recall previous stories about departments shuffling things around so the numbers don't look so bad. Always makes me wonder if there is an actual trend or the reporting has changed.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: edmo: Funny, we didn't have rising murder rates nationwide when Obama was president.

Yes we did, every racist asshole, aka Republican, in the country was pissed off we elected a black man, even more so when we did it the second time.


please explain the number of black men that murder other black men.  i had no idea there were so many black Republicans in North and West Philadelphia, in Compton, in Inglewood, in...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hollatchaboy: Meanwhile in Philly the number is at 440 and climbing...

I don't think there was any exaggeration when the words "Bad things happen in Philadelphia" were said.


a 12 year old was shot in the head and killed.  someone knocked on the door and then opened fire when the child attempted to open the door.  one shot, killed instantly.

but since this is now an everyday thing across America, the 12 year is now just another number.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

morg: Not to say that it isn't accurate but I recall previous stories about departments shuffling things around so the numbers don't look so bad. Always makes me wonder if there is an actual trend or the reporting has changed.


the numbers have increased, the violence due to the pandemic and the lack of national response to unemployment, loss of housing, and loss of mental health benefits will haunt the nation for some time.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: CNN couldn't find more material on the subject? After a few sentences, the author just starts talking about other cities. That's neither relevant nor what we were expecting to read when we clicked.


LAPD kills about 45 people a year.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​20/sep/06/los-angeles-police-killings-​dijon-kizzee-andres-guardado

The tally is about 52 "2020 O.I.S. Shootings and Critical Incidents". Table gives no hint how many deaths per incident.
http://www.lapdonline.org/use_of_forc​e​/content_basic_view/66176
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.