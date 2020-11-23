 Skip to content
 
(Scientific American)   Population density has a lot less to do with COVID19 spread than you might think   (scientificamerican.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 9:31 AM



Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.




 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.



 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm not worried.  This is only because of the high population density in North Dakota.  It can't happen to me.  I'm too good.
 
Mister Buttons
1 hour ago  
If the closest thing within 5 square miles of your house is a scarecrow, you have a leg up on people living within 100,000 disease vectors (people).

It doesn't mean you get to run around with zero practical defenses in place.
 
Hyjamon
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not worried.  This is only because of the high population density in North Dakota.  It can't happen to me.  I'm too good.


and I will just get whatever treatment and medicines Trump got.
 
BullBearMS
1 hour ago  
But, but, but... I was assured that refusing to close down the subways wasn't anybodies fault, because population density.

Who can imagine that airborne diseases spread in underground cattle cars?
 
thealgorerhythm
1 hour ago  

BullBearMS: But, but, but... I was assured that refusing to close down the subways wasn't anybodies fault, because population density.

Who can imagine that airborne diseases spread in underground cattle cars?


Must wear your damn mask and tell the people next to you to wear theirs, you great pansy
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: I'm not worried.  This is only because of the high population density in North Dakota.  It can't happen to me.  I'm too good.

and I will just get whatever treatment and medicines Trump got.


What does a week in the hospital cost anyway?  $100?  They don't even have Spectravision there.  You can't charge more than 30 bucks a night if you don't have free Shannon Tweed movies.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
55 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.


I was going to say something in this thread, but honestly, I have no idea what it was anymore.  And I don't see a need for further comments after reading this one.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.


These are apparently the states with the densest populations:

New Jersey: 189 per 100,000 people (Population: 8.9 million residents)
New York: 174 (Population: 19.4 million)
Massachusetts: 153 (Population: 6.9 million)
Connecticut: 135 (Population: 3.6 million)
Louisiana: 135 (Population: 4.6 million)

(Washington, DC falls just after the 9th densest state.)
 
p51d007
53 minutes ago  
It's an AIRBORNE virus...that's all you need to know.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
If there's a prevalence rate of 0.5%, and you live in a community of 400 people who all interact with each other on a regular basis (haircut, IGA, church, diner, etc.), that's all it takes.
 
emersonbiggins
53 minutes ago  
I was assured back in March that the future was bleak for cities, and everyone was going to migrate into the bucolic suburbs, where a Covid-free future awaits us all.

(typed from a packed Applebee's)
 
guestguy
45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.

These are apparently the states with the densest populations:

New Jersey: 189 per 100,000 people (Population: 8.9 million residents)
New York: 174 (Population: 19.4 million)
Massachusetts: 153 (Population: 6.9 million)
Connecticut: 135 (Population: 3.6 million)
Louisiana: 135 (Population: 4.6 million)

(Washington, DC falls just after the 9th densest state.)



Average daily cases per 100,000 people in past week

 
schnee [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I was assured back in March that the future was bleak for cities, and everyone was going to migrate into the bucolic suburbs, where a Covid-free future awaits us all.

(typed from a packed Applebee's)


Everything has changed forever and everyone will now be moving from New York City to Dickless Corners, Arkansas.  Also, everything needs to go back to normal.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
The virus doesn't care if you walk around the corner or drive 30 minutes to hang out in bar...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
People in rural areas frequently hang out at the local diner on weekdays and go to the same church on Sundays.  Churches in particular are super spreader events if people aren't masked because singing spreads the virus much more than simply talking.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.

These are apparently the states with the densest populations:

New Jersey: 189 per 100,000 people (Population: 8.9 million residents)
New York: 174 (Population: 19.4 million)
Massachusetts: 153 (Population: 6.9 million)
Connecticut: 135 (Population: 3.6 million)
Louisiana: 135 (Population: 4.6 million)

(Washington, DC falls just after the 9th densest state.)




/No surprise
 
Fano [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: People in rural areas frequently hang out at the local diner on weekdays and go to the same church on Sundays.  Churches in particular are super spreader events if people aren't masked because singing spreads the virus much more than simply talking.


Yeah small areas had the advantage of fewer infected people coming through but once there was infection it went like shiat through a goose
 
BullBearMS
14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: BullBearMS: But, but, but... I was assured that refusing to close down the subways wasn't anybodies fault, because population density.

Who can imagine that airborne diseases spread in underground cattle cars?

Must wear your damn mask and tell the people next to you to wear theirs, you great pansy


New Yorkers weren't doing that either when the virus was in the early exponential growth phase.

They also weren't shutting down schools, non essential businesses, bars, restaurants, night clubs or parks.

However, I was assured that the only thing that mattered was population density and that Cuomo was completely blameless.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
8 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Farking Clown Shoes: No, population density isn't the key factor.

The key factor is how dense the population is.

These are apparently the states with the densest populations:

New Jersey: 189 per 100,000 people (Population: 8.9 million residents)
New York: 174 (Population: 19.4 million)
Massachusetts: 153 (Population: 6.9 million)
Connecticut: 135 (Population: 3.6 million)
Louisiana: 135 (Population: 4.6 million)

(Washington, DC falls just after the 9th densest state.)


So move to North Dakota. Please.

North Dakota records world's highest COVID-19 mortality rate
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  
Told you so.

Anybody who routinely compares US states and Canadian provinces and has in idea of population density knows Quebec, even the Island of Montreal, are doing great compared to farking Nebraska.

Yes, Canada has low population density, but excelude about 500,000 people in the Territories and smaller provinces, you're talking everybody in a narrow band with a population density that rivals the more heavily population states.

California has 39 million people, Canada has 38 million people, but look at the numbers!

Low population density helped in the very early days of the pandemic because it took time for the virus to spread from high tourism, high eating-out and high trade and travel and commerce regions to the sticks and Boonies, but now that the virus is in the sticks and Boonies, population density is no protection any more.

Look at North Dakota and South Dakota. Could you get a place less populated this side of Winnipeg? No, you'd have to go to the North. Winnipeg. How does it compare to Pierre? Think about it. Nobody cares if you get the facts.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: However, I was assured that the only thing that mattered was population density and that Cuomo was completely blameless.


Those people in your imagination should not have told you that! They were so wrong!
 
