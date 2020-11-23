 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sure the economy is in ruins because of the pandemic crisis, but at least there's dystopian job opportunities like waiting on line for somebody else's COVID test   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I got my COVID test back in '69 at Woodstock, man.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on subs, our system is one of exploitation. Why would you be surprised by this.

Also, why'd they use Freestyle - Don't Stop the Rock in this video?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, baby.  I got COVID 18 so I'm, like immune, sweetie.  Now let's take off that mask.   Oh, sweetie.  Slowly.  Yeah.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just rich people shiat filtering down to the next 10-15% of the economic pie. Welcome to paying people what is, to you, peanuts, to save yourself from ever being inconvenienced or having to do anything you don't want to.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Yeah, baby.  I got COVID 18 so I'm, like immune, sweetie.  Now let's take off that mask.   Oh, sweetie.  Slowly.  Yeah.


User name checks out.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: This is just rich people shiat filtering down to the next 10-15% of the economic pie. Welcome to paying people what is, to you, peanuts, to save yourself from ever being inconvenienced or having to do anything you don't want to.


People have done this many places, Disney is one.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fallingcow: This is just rich people shiat filtering down to the next 10-15% of the economic pie. Welcome to paying people what is, to you, peanuts, to save yourself from ever being inconvenienced or having to do anything you don't want to.


Sounds good to me.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Society has fallen"

Ok you overly dramatic tool.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm still wondering how house prices managed to go up.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Line sitters has been a New York thing for years.  Pay someone to wait in line for you for concert tickets, Broadway standby tickets (This was huge for Hamilton until Hamilton put a stop to this), and any production where you have to wait for days on line to get a ticket.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/ABoringDysto​p​ia/
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Suck it poors.
 
