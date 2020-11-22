 Skip to content
(El Paso Times)   The El Paso Times has run out of farks to give   (amp.elpasotimes.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nothing I can add to that.  Voted up 'cause it needs to be visible
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Slow loading article.. I kept waiting to see if there were more relevant pics.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
<chat>F</chat>
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. America needs its nose rubbed into its own feces.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Er, to clarify, I meant that the newspaper's decision to publish that picture is good, not the subject of the photo.

The subject of the photo is America's feces, and the act of publishing the photo is rubbing America's nose into the avoidable mess it made.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Alphax: Slow loading article.. I kept waiting to see if there were more relevant pics.


Not really.  They mention others, but only describe the events.  Just like war meant very little until Dan Rather started reporting from Vietnam.  The death and futility of the entire operation needs to flood our media.  Until then, idiots are going to keep babbling about our freedoms.

Protesters were dirty hippies until Walter Cronkite showed American families the honest truth.  It's a hoax until truth slaps you in the face.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A city abandoned by both racist Washington and Austin.

America should be ashamed; Texas doubly so.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That chart though.  I don't think "total since" means what they think it means.

Shouldn't that be a running total of deaths that only increases?  What would cause dips, deaths being reclassified?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe y'all should elect better senators.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
