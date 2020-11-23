 Skip to content
Mugshot of the year: half beard
23
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

23 Comments
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

"Dude.  I need to borrow your clippers.  Or your merkin."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'I'm tired of this beard, I'm gonna shave it off.'

(halfway done)

'I change my mind.'
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
1968 called. They want their hairstyle back.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dr. Richard H. Thorndyke : Forgive me for prying. But, what happened to your mustache?

Norton : Well, as you know, things can get a bit dicey on this wing. On day, I wasn't on my toes and one of the patients reached out and tore off ½ of my mustache.

Dr. Richard H. Thorndyke : That must have been awful!

Norton : [very flatly] You will never know the pain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't that the drummer from Boston?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet......... lost.
 
Road_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs to shave off half the 'fro.  But make it the side where the beard is, so it's got a kind of harlequin effect.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I miss the Roundup.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SON, I AM DISAPPOINT.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full idiot.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Del Rio was screaming into a microphone and lifted his right foot and kicked toward an officer in an aggressive manner

If this is the best the police have on him, I'm guessing something he said rang a bit too true and hurt their feefees. He was probably 50 feet away, and the 'lifting his feet in an aggressive manner' was miming their goose-steps.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [denofgeek.com image 483x361]


So that's what I would look like if I wanted to be Rihanna for Halloween.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [denofgeek.com image 483x361]


Is that Jim Norton?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
451: Unavailable due to legal reasons
We recognize you are attempting to access this website from a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) including the EU which enforces the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and therefore access cannot be granted at this time. For any issues, contact n­ew­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]re­d­a­elno­inu*com or call 603-668-4321.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like his beard on one side got sentient and is picking his nose.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
warning: never break up with Stevie Nicks
 
A_fuente
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The guy needs to switch from foam shaving cream.

https://youtu.be/qTbr_UCl_j0
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: [Fark user image 484x602]
SON, I AM DISAPPOINT.


Yeah, but who is the father?  Mr Bean?
 
farkmedown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
