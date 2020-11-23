 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Patrick Quinn kicks the Ice Bucket   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hockeyscoop.netView Full Size

R.I.P.  try his coffee
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Chilling.
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Chilling.


That's cold hearted
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a cold headline, subby.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The word "activist" to me usually means against someone; human rights activist, apartheid abolition activist, etc.
For cases like this I'd use Advocate or Proponent.

/still fuzzy minded, in bed
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Go him.  Seriously.  He used his time on earth to do something for others despite his limitations.  He knew he wouldn't reap the benefits but did it anyway.

Hero.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least he did something with his life.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Manfred Mann - The Mighty Quinn (Quinn The Eskimo) (1968)
Youtube klWzVuxdygg
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.