 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   It's NOT "just the flu": Anderson Cooper interviews COVID long-haulers, people who have symptoms months after initial infection. FARK: subby is one, and the doctor who diagnosed him is interviewed here. UltraFARK: she is a long-hauler too   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 7:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But everybody's just got together for Thanksgiving huh? To stiggit to the libs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: But everybody's just got together for Thanksgiving huh? To stiggit to the libs.


*got to GET together.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We have a lot of choice in ways for avoiding this disease.
For that I am thankful.
Frontline workers have no choice, and for that I am appreciative, for their work and dedication and intend to do what I can to minimize their exposure through protecting myself as sharing information.

/Part of a team that offered frontlines a pro-Bono 10 session/eight week program for self care, self leadership, communicating understood stress and so on. That's the least we can do
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
10-4, good buddy.  Whatcha haulin'?  Covid?  Well, slip right in.  We got us a COVID Convoy!

Ah, breaker one-nine, this here's the Rubber Duck
You got a copy on me, Covid-Carrier, c'mon?
Ah, yeah, 10-4, Covid-Carrier , fer shure, fer shure
By golly, it's clean clear to Flag Town, c'mon
Yeah, that's a big 10-4 there, Covid-Carrier
Yeah, we definitely got the front door, good buddy
Mercy sakes alive, looks like we got us a convoy
Was the dark of the moon on the sixth of June
In a Kenworth pullin' PPE
Cab-over Pete with a ventilator
And a Jimmy haulin' hexa
We was headin' for Bexar on I one-oh
'Bout a mile outta Shaky Town
I says, Covid-Carrier , this here's the Rubber Duck
And I'm about to put the hammer down
'Cause we got a little ol' convoy
Rockin' through the night
Yeah, we got a little ol' convoy
Ain't she a beautiful sight?
Come on and join our convoy
Ain't nothin' gonna get in our way
We gonna roll this truckin' convoy
Across the USA
Convoy
Ah, breaker, Covid-Carrier, this here's the duck (Convoy)
And, uh, you wanna back off them hexa?
Uh, 10-4, 'bout five mile or so, ten, roger
Them hexa is gettin' intense up here
By the time we got into Tulsa town
We had eighty-five trucks in all
But there's a roadblock up on the cloverleaf
And them bears was wall-to-wall
Yeah, them Smokeys as thick as bugs on a bumper
They even had a bear in the air
I says, callin' all trucks, this here's the duck
We about to go a-huntin' bear
'Cause we got a great big convoy
Rockin' through the night
Yeah, we got a great big convoy
Ain't she a beautiful sight?
Come on and join our convoy
Ain't nothin' gonna get in our way
We gonna roll this truckin' convoy
Across the USA
Convoy
Ah, you wanna give me a 10-9 on that, Covid-Carrier? (Convoy)
Negatory, Covid-Carrier , you're still too close
Yeah, them hexa is startin' to close up my sinuses
Mercy sakes, you better back off another ten
Well, we rolled up Interstate 44
Like a rocket sled on rails
We tore up all of our swindle sheets
And left 'em settin' on the scales
By the time we hit that Chi-town
Them bears was a-gettin' smart
They'd brought up some reinforcements
From the Illinois National Guard
There's armored cars, and tanks, and jeeps
And rigs of every size.
Yeah, them chicken coops was full'a bears
And choppers filled the skies
Well, we shot the line and we went for broke
With a thousand screamin' trucks
And eleven long-haired friends a' Jesus
In a chartreuse microbus
Ah, Rubber Duck to Sodbuster, come on there
Yeah, 10-4, Sodbuster?
Listen, you wanna put that microbus in behind that suicide jockey?
Yeah, he's haulin' dynamite, and he needs all the help he can get
Well, we laid a strip for the Jersey Shore
Prepared to cross the line
I could see the bridge was lined with bears
But I didn't have a doggone dime
I says, Pig Pen, this here's the Rubber Duck
We just ain't a-gonna pay no toll
So we crashed the gate doing ninety-eight
I says let them truckers roll, 10-4
'Cause we got a mighty convoy
Rockin' through the night
Yeah, we got a mighty convoy
Ain't she a beautiful sight?
Come on and join our convoy
Ain't nothin' gonna get in our way
We gonna roll this truckin' convoy
Across the USA
Convoy
Ah, 10-4, Covid-Carrier , what's your 20? (Convoy)
Omaha?
Well, they oughtta know what to do with that hexa out there fer shure
Well, MAGAt sakes
(Convoy)
Good buddy,
We gonna back on outta here, so keep the bugs off yer glass
And the bears off yer ... tail
We'll catch ya on the flip-flop
This here's the Rubber Duck on the side
We gone, bye-bye
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And yet we're going to continue to pretend that there's a binary dead/"recovered" outcome, and because the death rate is 1% or whatever it's jUsT LiKe ThE fLu.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.