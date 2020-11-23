 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Police investigating condiment vandalism of cars. Will spread out in hopes they ketchup with the perps. Then they will be in a real pickle   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I relish the opportunity to like your headline. Cheesy? Yes. But, effective.
 
alitaki
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope they mustered up enough personnel to effectively cover the area.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yo Soy Spartacus!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They got us working in shifts!"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, this act of vandalism is just mayo.

/what?! I really dislike mayo!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
F'ing cops. Nothing better to do?  This kind of nonsense is why I must turd on their cars .
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nothing beats the tangy zip of miracle whip
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least they didn't poupon the cars.
 
saultydog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
May 0 nays be said about finding the saucy perpetrators.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't care for condiments. Sure, my mouth feels fresh, but they are far too chewy.
 
