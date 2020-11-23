 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Banksy graffiti defaced by bike thief   (theguardian.com) divider line
LaChanz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You sure it was someone that didn't get the theme and just removed and threw away a junk bike to tidy it up?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe someone can paint one on the wall.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Defacing what's already a defacement.
 
Grahor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's street art. It is supposed do be destroyed. Painted over, demolished, renovated. It's fleeting! Don't try to turn it into Parthenon.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Difficulty: Defacing what's already a defacement.


D*Face may be a suspect.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LaChanz: You sure it was someone that didn't get the theme and just removed and threw away a junk bike to tidy it up?


Smarted and funnied, 'modern' art being mistaken for garbage never gets old
 
