(BBC-US)   Well well well, what do we have here?   (bbc.com)
posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 8:20 AM



FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did they name the elephant "Baby Jessica"?

/or at least Timmy O'Toole?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno. Can't remember.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Wild Animals Being Rescued From Holes" Trifecta, now in play.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it wearing my pajamas?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark account name
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Wild Animals Being Rescued From Holes" Trifecta, now in play.


Paging Mr. Gere.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's like Operation Dumbo Drop, but reveresed.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's the BBC, so the phrase is "What's all this, then?"
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Little known fact:  The elephant was named "Phil".
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Q: Why do elephants paint their toe nails red?
A: So they can hide in a strawberry patch.
Q: Ever see an elephant in a strawberry patch?
A: No.
Q: See, it works!

Q: What's gray and comes in quarts?
A: Elephants.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wellephant
 
sleze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
black_knight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope they named the elephant Timmy O'Toole...
 
Robinfro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a few miles north. The Chinese would've tossed in some hot coals and had themselves a roast
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: Q: Why do elephants paint their toe nails red?
A: So they can hide in a strawberry patch.
Q: Ever see an elephant in a strawberry patch?
A: No.
Q: See, it works!

Q: What's gray and comes in quarts?
A: Elephants.


Q. How do elephants hide in the jungle?
A. They paint their balls red and climb up cherry trees.

Q. What's the loudest noise in the jungle?
A. Giraffes eating cherries.
 
