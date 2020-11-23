 Skip to content
(Mental Floss)   As God is my witness, I had no idea turkeys could chase us down and peck us to death   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thegazette.comView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just trying to even up the score.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
southpark-online.nlView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, they are omnivores. They'll eat anything, including disgusting humans.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They are the descendants of dinosaurs, after all.

Of course, some animals are more dangerous than others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A coworker used to live out in the sticks and had a pair of wild turkeys that hung around his house one season.  He had to look out the window to see where the turkeys were before making a run for his car most mornings.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Turkeys can be assholes, especially the big toms.  They also have barbs so can injure you.  If aggressive wild turkeys become an issue in your neighborhood, a baseball bat makes a dandy instructional tool.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Turkeys can be assholes, especially the big toms.  They also have barbs so can injure you.  If aggressive wild turkeys become an issue in your neighborhood, a baseball bat makes a dandy instructional tool.


Golf clubs are better, longer reach.
 
