(The Atlantic)   Caption this socially distant child and Santa
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"Are you keeping the elves in masks, and six feet apart, Santa?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"Santa now only takes prepackaged cookies and small cartons of milk. Don't disappoint Santa."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
"This is the same face shield I wear at my other job.  You're too young to know what a jizz mopper is, but hey, it pays the bills.  Now what do you want for Christmas?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See if your Mommy would like to come up and jingle my bells, little lady.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I said, "GO GET ME A BEER!!!"  Santa doesn't do shiat without some grease for the wheels, lil' lady!
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"My neighbors say that you're as fake as Covid.  Well, they did say that until they choked to death on their own bodily fluids.  Thanks for the Christmas miracle."
 
TheSwizz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Put your farking mask on before I turn on the murder-deer"
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Santa: What would you like for Christmas, little girl?

Little girl: I want my papa to get better and come home from the hospital.
 
