(CNN)   Man killed by shark at now slightly less popular Australian beach   (cnn.com) divider line
gopher321
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat
3 hours ago  
According to the article, the beaches had been closed for a couple of weeks in that area.  And yet this idiot still went in the water.
 
King Something
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk
3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
2 hours ago  
Some sharks born around the time Columbus set sail are still alive today.
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: According to the article, the beaches had been closed for a couple of weeks in that area.  And yet this idiot still went in the water.


Give him a break.  He was just chumming around.
 
Bob Down
12 minutes ago  
We are going up there before xmas. I'm more concerned with this little fugger.
At least you can see a shark

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Percise1
8 minutes ago  
"The man was recovered from the water and was treated by local police before arrival of St. John Ambulance. Tragically the man, a local resident aged in his 50s, died as a result of his injuries."

My first thought was "what parts"?


Look, we are food stock swimming in their world, and they rarely mess with us.
Get the fark over it or don't farking do it!
(certified diver)

The remains of the victim in that October attack were not found, although his surfboard was.
Among them is a diver who also went missing in January after a suspected great white attack. His body was also never found.

At some point you have to stop blaming it on sharks, perhaps rather giant squid or the Illuminati. After all, without a corpse, you can't PROVE there was no tentacle porn...
 
The Voice of Doom
6 minutes ago  
SpaceyCat
According to the article, the beaches had been closed for a couple of weeks in that area. And yet this idiot still went in the water.


Speaking about idiots and the article, where did you find that bit about the beach having been closed for a couple of weeks?
 
