(WISN Milwaukee)   Milwaukee mall shooter arrested; wasn't even old enough to drive himself there   (wisn.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did his mom drive him there, too?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My Pillow guy enroute...
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did a computer write that? Reads like a Joe Friday booking report
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When do the religious kooks bail him out?

It was probably a liberal mall where he needed to protect himself.  2nd Amendment!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That information was provided by sources.

Really, now.  You don't say?

/really
//you don't
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He could have had a hardship license.  Can't imagine he has a great life.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PaulRB: When do the religious kooks bail him out?

It was probably a liberal mall where he needed to protect himself.  2nd Amendment!


Depends on his skin tone..  If Typing paper white, in a bout 20 minutes, if caramel, never...
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Did his mom drive him there, too?


No, I think it was Rittenhouse's mom.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hangthe parents.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh please don't blame the innocent firearm.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Did a computer write that? Reads like a Joe Friday booking report


d2ycltig8jwwee.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
don't understand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
America, f*ck ya!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: My Pillow guy enroute...


Huh.

You'd think people learned their lesson about blaming a twenty-something white dude and avoid jumping to any conclusions.

And yet here you are.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Will Ricky Schroeder bond this one out too?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cmb53208: Will Ricky Schroeder bond this one out too?


Don't say that man's name he killed my childhood

FML
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: PaulRB: When do the religious kooks bail him out?

It was probably a liberal mall where he needed to protect himself.  2nd Amendment!

Depends on his skin tone..  If Typing paper white, in a bout 20 minutes, if caramel, never...


Yeah. Sounds like he was Hispanic. Not funding campaign and stuff for him.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Initially described as a Male 20s or 30s... turns out to be a 15 year old hispanic.  Some fine eye witness statements there, Lou.  Although in fairness Mayfair is more tied to the ghetto than the barrios here.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry, he won't be bailed out. He's not white.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When Australia had their first Mall shooting they gathered up, destroyed and banned AR's. Good thing we still have some shopping days until Christmas.
 
shroom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Mr. Shabooboo: PaulRB: When do the religious kooks bail him out?

It was probably a liberal mall where he needed to protect himself.  2nd Amendment!

Depends on his skin tone..  If Typing paper white, in a bout 20 minutes, if caramel, never...

Yeah. Sounds like he was Hispanic. Not funding campaign and stuff for him.


KodosZardoz: Sorry, he won't be bailed out. He's not white.


Hispanic, you say?  So was Zimmerman.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
'Ricky Schroeder. Years ago you entertained my father in Silver Spoons. Now he begs you to help him help me in his struggle against the police. I regret that I am unable to present my father's request to you in person, but my freedumbs have fallen under attack, and I'm afraid my mission to bring you to the mall has failed. I have placed information vital to my survival into the memory systems of a Lego R2 unit in my bedroom.  My father will know how to retrieve it. You must see this toy safely delivered to me in jail. This is our most desperate hour. Help me, Ricky Schroeder. You're my only hope.'
 
