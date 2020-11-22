 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Aquaman may not be stronger than cancer, but dude, BRAVO to both the actor and the fighter (Subby's wife battled cancer, and won... eventually, so now she has even more of a reason to leave me for Aquaman)   (abc7.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1028 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A reminder that there are still good people out there doing good things. This made my day.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What's the word fark loves?   Yeah, dusty/

"Hello beautiful boy"....
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: What's the word fark loves?   Yeah, dusty/

"Hello beautiful boy"....


yes - what a fantastic response
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know it was all about him.  But I needed this today myself.  Thanks for the link!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. My dog isn't that happy to see me when I give him steak as that kid is with Aquaman.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't you mean 'The Deep'?
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another reason to leave you for Aquaman: The glut of real estate resulting from homes purchased from Ben Shapiro
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey kid, strangers calls me 'Aquaman', but my friends call me H2Osapian. It allows for more fluid relationships."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tasteme: "Hey kid, strangers calls me 'Aquaman', but my friends call me H2Osapian. It allows for more fluid relationships."


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.