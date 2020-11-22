 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Because of course 80 New Yorkers had an underground swingers party at a place called Caligula, as one does during a pandemic   (tmz.com) divider line
12
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hope getting laid was worth getting the 'Rona.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did they arrest them and put in a holding cell together?
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obligatory:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You have no idea how hard it has been NOT to go the club here in my state. We were shut down and had to pay half the $4000 a month rent. About four weeks ago we voted to open up (going back to $4k a month rent) and BOOM, the cases started going back up.

I miss beating ass. I really miss it.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coronavirus is the life of the orgy, I mean with all those protein spikes, it can take on all comers
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before the zippered-mask jokes.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Hope getting laid was worth getting the 'Rona.


They'd probably be lucky that's all they catch.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heck, they probably had a buffet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

theteacher: You have no idea how hard it has been NOT to go the club here in my state. We were shut down and had to pay half the $4000 a month rent. About four weeks ago we voted to open up (going back to $4k a month rent) and BOOM, the cases started going back up.

I miss beating ass. I really miss it.


Username checks out.

/if that's your fetish
 
HempHead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That place is a gigantic dump. They all are. But that one is dumpier than the rest.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: theteacher: You have no idea how hard it has been NOT to go the club here in my state. We were shut down and had to pay half the $4000 a month rent. About four weeks ago we voted to open up (going back to $4k a month rent) and BOOM, the cases started going back up.

I miss beating ass. I really miss it.

Username checks out.

/if that's your fetish


I don't feel tardy.
 
