(CNN)   Bill Gates confident that he has enough chips for everyone   (cnn.com) divider line
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We will see.  I'd be somewhat surprised that all these vaccines will be happening and also problem free and effective, as well.  I hope it's true.

I'm afraid I don't trust people who are NOT epidemiologists, virologists, or other ists in the virus preventing family - I don't trust them saying they "know" what will happen.  Vaccines often take a long time to develop (previous record is 4 years!).

However, this situation was global and every company who was already involved in making medicines have jumped in, so I'm not surprised it's happening somewhat quicker, but less than a year with multiple working vaccines?!?  However, I'm glad to be wrong.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can anyone explain to me what the point of the 'chip' conspiracy is? Like what is the point of injecting a chip or whatever they claim it is anyway?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It only works in conjunction with 5G, so just don't upgrade your phones.
 
anfrind
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: Can anyone explain to me what the point of the 'chip' conspiracy is? Like what is the point of injecting a chip or whatever they claim it is anyway?


It's a lot easier to control people's thoughts and actions if you can scare them into thinking that someone else is already trying to control them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: Can anyone explain to me what the point of the 'chip' conspiracy is? Like what is the point of injecting a chip or whatever they claim it is anyway?


He's been pretty outspoken for years about our lack of preparation. Then it hit the fan and he was pretty outspoken about our poor reaction.

I honestly think that's all it took. Well known person was right for a very long time. It really rubbed people the wrong way. "Oh he must be up to something."
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm kinda sick of Bill Gates.

Also this idea that he's a good dude. He bent over millions of people in a monopolistic plot to bang us out of money.

He can fark off
 
