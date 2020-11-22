 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Wild horse will have a wild smell   (krqe.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh horse shiat!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♬ Who's gonna ride your wild horses?
Who's gonna drown in your brown sea?
Who's gonna ride your wild horses?
Who's gonna fall in the tank of pee? ♬
 
wantingout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Couldn't drag me away!
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh the french marinade
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: ♬ Who's gonna ride your wild horses?
Who's gonna drown in your brown sea?
Who's gonna ride your wild horses?
Who's gonna fall in the tank of pee? ♬


Hooray and up she rises
Hooray and up she rises
Hooray and up she rises
Early in the morning evening

/at least that's the tune I heard in my head
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's a hole in my heart
That's as big as a horse
Buried half way to hell
And he can't smell worse

Though we can't lend a hand
We'll do something good
That's wait 'til he dies
And make dog food

/recorded on a Mr. Microphone
 
crinz83
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And the pony she named Wildfire
Busted down its stall
In a septic tank, he was lost
 
