(NBC News)   If only the medical community would have warned them over and over again for the last 7+ months that having large gatherings such as a wedding would lead to Covid outbreaks and deaths   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Dumbass  
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My youngest brother married his long-time girlfriend last week. They married in their backyard. Four guests--their parents on either side of the yard--and that was it. No reception.
He called in advance to make sure I knew I wasn't invited. I appreciated it, 'cause there's no way I'd go.

Their reason for getting married now? She's a nurse and he's an essential worker with tons of exposure to the public. They wanted to be absolutely certain that if one died, the other got their life insurance policy.

It's a really sad reason for getting married, but I'm glad they did and that they weren't idiots about the arrangements.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't feel sorry for anyone that does this... though I do feel sorry for anyone they come in contact with later.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♬  Here comes the bride, all dressed in black.  Soon we'll be dead because our brains are a wreck. ♬
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brooklyn Hasidic synagogue reportedly held a wedding Nov. 8 with thousands of unmasked guests
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Brooklyn Hasidic synagogue reportedly held a wedding Nov. 8 with thousands of unmasked guests


Yeah...fundies gonna fund
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yah, but if the bride and groom survive, they'll have memories that will last whatever is left of their lifetimes. "Remember Auntie Georiga? How she loved breathing? She's taught us many things. I don't know what they were because I'm as intelligent as a bent paper clip, but I'm sure that it's God's will."
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In the immortal words of Corey Lewendowski:    WOMP  WOMP
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lucas and Kathryn Young got hitched in September in Mercer, Pennsylvania, with guests wearing color-coded wristbands showing how comfortable they were with socializing.

That idea is so incredibly severely stupid, that I swear I could physically feel a dozen brain cells die just from reading it.
 
anwserman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My grandma just turned 90, and my extended family wanted to throw a party to celebrate. They live in North Dakota, and 60+ people RSVP'd. The party was cancelled after grandma told everyone that they are farking stupid for planning it - and that she wasn't going to attend.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, there are those lines about sickness and health, until death do us part.

Challenge accepted.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember making jokes about pandemic spread with the Superbowl early in the year?  We were joking about the year of the rat, unnamed diseases.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Farking idiots.

One and all.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One of my wife's high school friends just had a full-on wedding for her daughter in a packed church with no masks this weekend, because why wait until Thanksgiving to start spreading the plague?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Megathuma: My youngest brother married his long-time girlfriend last week. They married in their backyard. Four guests--their parents on either side of the yard--and that was it. No reception.
He called in advance to make sure I knew I wasn't invited. I appreciated it, 'cause there's no way I'd go.

Their reason for getting married now? She's a nurse and he's an essential worker with tons of exposure to the public. They wanted to be absolutely certain that if one died, the other got their life insurance policy.

It's a really sad reason for getting married, but I'm glad they did and that they weren't idiots about the arrangements.


Way to work the system. That's true love right there.
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She stomps on your puny virus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
