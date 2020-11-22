 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Not news: Toronto police pulls over car with expired plates. Fark: back in 1989   (jalopnik.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

498 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 7:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it have been easier to get antique plates for the car?  And cheaper too.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The guy probably just took the car out of storage or just got that junk car in the front yard running and took it for a spin.  There is no way you go a month with expired plates these days with automatic plate readers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fascist
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Wouldn't it have been easier to get antique plates for the car?  And cheaper too.


No not really the fine is the same if your plates expired last week or  30 years ago.
Buddy went 3 years without renewing his and finally got snagged so he ended up being ahead by a year (annual renewal cost is about the same here)

I pointed out that his insurance company may have forgot they knew him if he had got in an accident with his plates expired
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They pulled over a car in 1989 and we're just hearing about it now?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's no way those were daily driver plates. Ontario was still using stamped steel plates back then, they would've rusted into nothingness by now.

Probably some cheap-ass not wanting to pay for his garage queen classic car.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Was it a DeLorean with a flux capacitor and a Mr. Fusion?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: They pulled over a car in 1989 and we're just hearing about it now?


This is serious headline fail, or else headline troll, I'm not sure which.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It wasn't a Delorian driven by a wild haired scientist by any chance.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The police have time machines now. Uh-oh.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy probably just took the car out of storage or just got that junk car in the front yard running and took it for a spin.  There is no way you go a month with expired plates these days with automatic plate readers.


I have seen a shiat ton of cars around here with expired tags lately, including temporary tags that expired last March.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: They pulled over a car in 1989 and we're just hearing about it now?


Yea, thats like 2 years from now.  WTH???
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The plate does not magically becomes bad on the expiration date, the plate is just as edible after that, it just does not taste as good.
 
NBSV
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy probably just took the car out of storage or just got that junk car in the front yard running and took it for a spin.  There is no way you go a month with expired plates these days with automatic plate readers.


I've gone several months on expired tags with the motorcycle and a few months with the car. But, in Ky and Tn they aren't that strict so usually they don't care unless they've already stopped you for something and it would basically just be a ticket unless you've been busted a few times already for it.

I have see things from places where they'll tow and impound your car over expired tags though since it isn't legal for the road. That would make me be less lazy about it.

I do agree it's probably something they just got going and drove it around for a bit before paying the money to register it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.