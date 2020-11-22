 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Ice storm in Vladivostok causes severe damage to trees, powerlines, and anything parked outside   (youtube.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yup. Too familiar.  The sound of branches cracking and falling.  No power.  Fark ice storms.

Oh, and with AGW, there will be less snow, but more ice.  Enjoy.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yep.

Been there, done that in southern Arkansas. Water-saturated ice is really heavy.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They,re russians, they deserve it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Carl Cox - Siberian Snowstorm
Youtube fN-2tRalNFk
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I sure hope the subs were in the garage for the night.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome to any random day in winter in Vermont. Get up. Dark out, you have to get in that bl8ck of ice, and start it, warm it up. And drive it.

You get up early
You have studs.
You must be patient.
You must be nuts
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That guy trying to clean his windshield when he gets a visit from the concrete building panel fairy is lucky to be alive.   Yikes.
 
Vegemite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yup. Too familiar.  The sound of branches cracking and falling.  No power.  Fark ice storms.

Oh, and with AGW, there will be less snow, but more ice.  Enjoy.

Oh, and with AGW, there will be less snow, but more ice.  Enjoy.


Yep, I just got stable internet back after the OKC ice storm back on the 26th. still waiting on stable power though.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

(Maurice Jarre' music playing)
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing staged or fake about  that video.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Nothing staged or fake about  that video.


Enlighten us, oh sage of the Intarwebs.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remote starters truly are a wonderful thing to have in winter.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Welcome to any random day in winter in Vermont. Get up. Dark out, you have to get in that bl8ck of ice, and start it, warm it up. And drive it.

You get up early
You have studs.
You must be patient.
You must be nuts

You get up early
You have studs.
You must be patient.
You must be nuts


My car I bought before I moved to VT in 2010 had a remote starter. I'm two cars down the road from then since, I've always paid the 300 bucks to install a remote starter.

Totally worth it. Really worth it when we get toned out for a fire or car accident and that gives my car an extra minute or two to warm up.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Nothing staged or fake about  that video.


Wait, what?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Salmon: Nothing staged or fake about  that video.

Wait, what?

Wait, what?


It's a conspiracy to make you believe that ice exists, brought to you by Big Salt.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Yep.

Been there, done that in southern Arkansas. Water-saturated ice is really heavy.


Sorry, water-saturated ice? I mean, it's ice. It's already water. What am I missing?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the world for a day about nature. Catastrophes are here and now.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowstorms are nothing (unless they're followed by thunderstorms, as happens in Seattle).  But ice storms shut things down for weeks.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: In the world for a day about nature. Catastrophes are here and now.


Fake ice news. We're onto you, salt man.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: Salmon: Nothing staged or fake about  that video.

Wait, what?

Wait, what?


You can tell by the pixels...and the sharp knees on the guy as he ran away. Does anyone have the original of that?
 
Ariesfish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ice storm happened to us in TX around Dec/Jan 1977-78. A tree was so heavy with ice it bent down and froze into a puddle on our driveway. When the wind blew the trees made a clacking sound and I still remember the sound of the transformers in our neighborhood blowing up one after the other.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Minnesotans giggle.

/ native Minnesotan.
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cautionflag: VisualiseThis: Salmon: Nothing staged or fake about  that video.

Wait, what?

You can tell by the pixels...and the sharp knees on the guy as he ran away. Does anyone have the original of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Makes me thankful to live in a country hasn't had weather events, USA!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's actual video of that first car getting hit:


A concrete slab collapsed on a car in Vladivostok Russia, the driver miraculously managed to run awa
Youtube Pov6dSEGNxM
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: GitOffaMyLawn: Yep.

Been there, done that in southern Arkansas. Water-saturated ice is really heavy.

Sorry, water-saturated ice? I mean, it's ice. It's already water. What am I missing?


Sorry, I should have been talking about density. Ice is less dense than water, which is why it floats.

However, when you're near the freezing point, you can have super-cooled water (more dense than ice), or water trapped in ice that hasn't frozen yet (more dense than ice).

This means that per unit of volume, the "saturated" ice is going to weigh more (maybe as much as 8% more).

Over the surface of a tree branch, that's significant (when coated by 1/2 inch of ice). That's one reason why ice storms end up stripping branches off of trees.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Christmas when I was a kid. Dad was a city lighting supervisor.  He'd already worked his 40hrs for the week, it was a weekend as well as a holiday - and then what the National Weather Service called "a significant icing event" happened.  It rather paid for Christmas at about 20 hours extra of quadruple time-and-a-half pay.  We had a nice gravity furnace system that needed no electricity.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ariesfish: Ice storm happened to us in TX around Dec/Jan 1977-78. A tree was so heavy with ice it bent down and froze into a puddle on our driveway. When the wind blew the trees made a clacking sound and I still remember the sound of the transformers in our neighborhood blowing up one after the other.


I had a transformer blow up next door.  My first thought "Wow!  That was loud and sparkly!"  Second thought "Huh, so that is what ozone smells like."
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Herr Morgenstern: GitOffaMyLawn: Yep.

Been there, done that in southern Arkansas. Water-saturated ice is really heavy.

Sorry, water-saturated ice? I mean, it's ice. It's already water. What am I missing?

Sorry, I should have been talking about density. Ice is less dense than water, which is why it floats.

However, when you're near the freezing point, you can have super-cooled water (more dense than ice), or water trapped in ice that hasn't frozen yet (more dense than ice).

This means that per unit of volume, the "saturated" ice is going to weigh more (maybe as much as 8% more).

Over the surface of a tree branch, that's significant (when coated by 1/2 inch of ice). That's one reason why ice storms end up stripping branches off of trees.


Oh neat, I learned a thing. Thanks!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: In the world for a day about nature. Catastrophes are here and now.


Lolwut.gif
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Herr Morgenstern: GitOffaMyLawn: Yep.

Been there, done that in southern Arkansas. Water-saturated ice is really heavy.

Sorry, water-saturated ice? I mean, it's ice. It's already water. What am I missing?

Sorry, I should have been talking about density. Ice is less dense than water, which is why it floats.

However, when you're near the freezing point, you can have super-cooled water (more dense than ice), or water trapped in ice that hasn't frozen yet (more dense than ice).

This means that per unit of volume, the "saturated" ice is going to weigh more (maybe as much as 8% more).

Over the surface of a tree branch, that's significant (when coated by 1/2 inch of ice). That's one reason why ice storms end up stripping branches off of trees.


I'm not sure you understand how ice works
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do they not get that on an occasional basis? I regularly see ice events with 1/4 inch of ice, 1/2 inch (more than that video suggests) isn't uncommon. I've even lived through a storm that left over an inch of radial ice loading, which was a mess because it caused trees to collapse like in that video.

It's like those trees and buildings had never experienced that before.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: There's actual video of that first car getting hit:


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pov6dSEG​NxM]


Yeah, the linked video shows that, too.

GitOffaMyLawn: Herr Morgenstern: GitOffaMyLawn: Yep.

Been there, done that in southern Arkansas. Water-saturated ice is really heavy.

Sorry, water-saturated ice? I mean, it's ice. It's already water. What am I missing?

Sorry, I should have been talking about density. Ice is less dense than water, which is why it floats.

However, when you're near the freezing point, you can have super-cooled water (more dense than ice), or water trapped in ice that hasn't frozen yet (more dense than ice).

This means that per unit of volume, the "saturated" ice is going to weigh more (maybe as much as 8% more).

Over the surface of a tree branch, that's significant (when coated by 1/2 inch of ice). That's one reason why ice storms end up stripping branches off of trees.


But as soon as supercooled water hits a condensation nucleus, the whole lot of it turns to ice, with all the same density characteristics, no?

I was under the impression that the whole thing about ice storms is that supercooled water freezing when it touches stuff leads to a fast build up of ice, and it's just the mass of the ice that causes problems.

Supercooled water becoming solid makes for cool gifs, though.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A typical winter storm.....on Europa.

/Attempt no landing there
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember living in Oregon and we had a snowstorm followed by an ice storm.  During the snowstorm some of my neighbors went out and cleaned off their cars.  Roads were closed, but they didn't want the snow on their car.  I just chuckled.  Once the ice storm did its thing and encased the cars in ice, those same neighbors went out and started trying to get the ice off their cars.  When the temperature started rising, I finally went out to clean off my car.  One neighbor said, "Good luck, it's going to take forever to get the ice off your car."  I said "Oh?" and tapped my gloved hand against the ice and it just fell off the car in a sheet.  My neighbor's jaw just dropped.  I turned and said, "This is why I didn't clean the snow off my car.  It's melting below the ice."  Then my neighbor looked at my license plate, saw the "Illinois" and just walked away grumbling.

Grew up just north of Chicago without a garage.  You don't forget those winters.
 
