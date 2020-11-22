 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   We're not in Kansas anymore, but here are some photos people took while they were there   (theatlantic.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yes, pretty at times but I guess they missed the two confederate flags proudly flying across the street from the City Hall of La Crosse.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey, Canton, my hometown! We haven't had this much exposure since Stephen Colbert was clowning us!
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They missed Lucas, KS.  Home of the World's Largest Collection of the Smallest Representations of the World's Largest Things.  Also the Garden of Eden.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Very nice.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TomDooley: They missed Lucas, KS.  Home of the World's Largest Collection of the Smallest Representations of the World's Largest Things.  Also the Garden of Eden.
[Fark user image image 531x800]


Um...The Cosmosphere.

For those that aren't aware, there is a world class space museum in Hutchison Kansas of all places. They've got an SR-71, an all original V-1 and V-2, the Apollo 13 command module AND they have several Vostok and Voskhod capsules.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size


I never thought I could find myself being attracted to a Kansan, let alone an aspiring "Influencer" with frosted tips and a pair of distressed Mom jeans.

But here we are.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kansas: Almost as interesting as Nebraska. Or is it the other way around?
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I miss my home state. The people, not so much.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No Arial shots?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I spend way too much of my life in The Kansas Chalk. Here's the site of a Pteranodon I found a few years back.

It was miserable hot.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw Timothy Leary at the University of Kansas at Lawrence. What's bizarre is I'm a Californian that used to hang around at Lawrence-Livermore while tripping off the ink from teletypes. Dude.

It was insane of course. A wackjob fundie Conservative dupe got first question -- why yes there was a q&a with Timothy Leary -- and proceeded to be obnoxious. He was soundly booed and pilloried in spite of Timothy Leary asking us to knock it off. We did and he answered Dingus McRepublican's answer by pointing out the rule of free will is a major part of Con-Dupe "philosophy" such as it is. Zap! Bam! Down goes Conservative dupe amidst a flurry of cat-calls.

/ At some point some dude totally high as fark just started ranting in the mic and spluttering, "Man can I have a hug dude cuz you changed my life" at which point he ran on stage and got a hug.
// I think 1986? Maybe?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TomDooley: They missed Lucas, KS.  Home of the World's Largest Collection of the Smallest Representations of the World's Largest Things.  Also the Garden of Eden.
[Fark user image image 531x800]

Um...The Cosmosphere.

For those that aren't aware, there is a world class space museum in Hutchison Kansas of all places. They've got an SR-71, an all original V-1 and V-2, the Apollo 13 command module AND they have several Vostok and Voskhod capsules.


The Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson is excellent. Worth a detour if you like that kind of thing. "World-class" is accurate. Why it's in the middle of farking nowhere, I do not know. It's very, very good.

/ The Flint Hills are actually a lot prettier than they look in photographs.
// Monument Rocks are the exact opposite, and look more impressive in photos. And they're pretty far off I-70, take you at least an hour of travel round-trip. Skip unless you're already gonna be like 10min away for some reason (I have no idea why you would be). They kinda suck.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Lawrence, Kansas Officially Proclaimed Hometown of Sam and Dean Winchester by Mayor
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I told my kids the Wizard of Oz was about a girl who kills the first person she sees then teams up with three other characters to murder again. It all takes place in Kansas and some kind of "upside-down" of Kansas.
Needless to say, the kids are afraid of Kansas 😀
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TIL, the city I live in has 1/3rd the population of the entire state of Kansas.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dinodork: [Fark user image image 425x318]I spend way too much of my life in The Kansas Chalk. Here's the site of a Pteranodon I found a few years back.

It was miserable hot.


Lived in SE KS for a lot of my childhood, on reclaimed strip-mine land. Lots of brachiopods, crinoids. Neuropteris and pecopteris leaves. Not so much with the vertebrates. Rocks were too old.

/ Oh, reminds me, anyone who likes extremely old dead animals should check out the Sternberg Museum in Hays. It's just off I-70 and worth a stop.
// Unlike the Cosmosphere I wouldn't describe it as world-class or worth a serious detour, but if you're already on I-70 and into paleontology, it's definitely worth it.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kansas. Perpetually outraged because for some reason they never get picked as the location for the next Spider-Man movie!

///think about it
 
Dinodork
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I saw Timothy Leary at the University of Kansas at Lawrence. What's bizarre is I'm a Californian that used to hang around at Lawrence-Livermore while tripping off the ink from teletypes. Dude.

It was insane of course. A wackjob fundie Conservative dupe got first question -- why yes there was a q&a with Timothy Leary -- and proceeded to be obnoxious. He was soundly booed and pilloried in spite of Timothy Leary asking us to knock it off. We did and he answered Dingus McRepublican's answer by pointing out the rule of free will is a major part of Con-Dupe "philosophy" such as it is. Zap! Bam! Down goes Conservative dupe amidst a flurry of cat-calls.

/ At some point some dude totally high as fark just started ranting in the mic and spluttering, "Man can I have a hug dude cuz you changed my life" at which point he ran on stage and got a hug.
// I think 1986? Maybe?


NOVA Convention 1996. William S. Burroughs asked me to vote for him for president. Got to see Ginsberg, Debbie Harry, Richard Hell all there. Even saw Michael Stipe at the Bottleneck.
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tasteme: I told my kids the Wizard of Oz was about a girl who kills the first person she sees then teams up with three other characters to murder again. It all takes place in Kansas and some kind of "upside-down" of Kansas.
Needless to say, the kids are afraid of Kansas 😀


As well they should be.
 
