Somebody has made porno ornaments and I'm so confused
posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 10:41 PM



RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't think that guy's shoulders would fit in the chimney.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

RodneyToady: I don't think that guy's shoulders would fit in the chimney.


Lube required, obviously.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooh, pornaments!
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.kohlsimg.comView Full Size
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: [media.kohlsimg.com image 600x600]


Let me guess, "Step Ornaments".

🙄
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if you're disgusted by the product, you gotta admit that Pornaments is a pretty good name.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused as to why someone would think that had anything to do with porn.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would buy Mia Malkova ornaments.  Just sayin'
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of them are women, there are no boobs or other nudity (except male chests), and one is just a snowman drinking beer.
Lamest "porn" ever.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: [media.kohlsimg.com image 600x600]


Are the fragile?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I would buy Mia Malkova ornaments.  Just sayin'


You'll probably be able to get Melania ornaments in a few years.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Even if you're disgusted by the product, you gotta admit that Pornaments is a pretty good name.


I always thought Condomints would be a good name for mint flavored condoms.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a store that deals in pun-themed items only.

I want some goddamn whimsy and imagination in the world!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered the pissed up Snowman, my wife will love it.

We kind of have an absurd amount of unique ornaments.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to pull one of these out at Christmas, for revenge for the whole 'every time I'm cooking I'm going to act like I'm teaching you how to cook even if you've a) done it before, in less time, with less mess and b) obviously been doing something else AND sick for the past few days'.

Sadly, the explosion would not be worth it.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Ooh, pornaments!



Yep, stubby blew an obvious portmanteau opportunity portmantoonity.


heh heh - blew
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mock26: ChrisDe: Even if you're disgusted by the product, you gotta admit that Pornaments is a pretty good name.

I always thought Condomints would be a good name for mint flavored condoms.


Or Brazzers branded cadbury eggs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

6nome: Mock26: ChrisDe: Even if you're disgusted by the product, you gotta admit that Pornaments is a pretty good name.

I always thought Condomints would be a good name for mint flavored condoms.

Or Brazzers branded cadbury eggs.


The chocolate eggs are nice, but the filling is salty and weird...
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gr3asy: We need a store that deals in pun-themed items only.

I want some goddamn whimsy and imagination in the world!


Knock Knock
 
daffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why the hell not? This has been the worst year I can remember, so go ahead and add more craziness to the pot.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do you write the headline for this and NOT use the word "pornaments"??

I think it's now a permanent part of my vocabulary.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: [media.kohlsimg.com image 600x600]

Are the fragile?


I think they're Italian
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The only thing confusing is why anyone would feel a need to make porno ornaments.

All ornament are porno ornaments, if you're brave enough.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bad Taste Bears, is better.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DIY:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: beezeltown: Ooh, pornaments!


Yep, stubby blew an obvious portmanteau opportunity portmantoonity.


heh heh - blew


As reported on fapmadillo!
 
tasteme
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The real gift is explaining to the kids the wonders of human sexuality and all the joy these people will bring by blessing our tree with their display. May god be with them during this beautiful season. Amen.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size


On this day, not only do we celebrate the birth of Jesus, we celebrate the birth of future therapy debts brought on by psychologically-charged incestuo-adulterous childhood voyeurism.

Trust me, Santa's yambag contains two sugarplums the vision of which you don't want dancing around in your head for the rest of your life.

kveller.comView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Porn ornaments?  Or pornamen...

beezeltown: Ooh, pornaments!


Dammit.
 
