(Spokesman Review)   What kind of misconduct does it take to get a cop suspended and demoted? Would you believe, porn on a work computer?   (spokesman.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Subby forgot being a whistleblower.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dumbass, all he would have had to do is use his cel phone and stay off the company wifi.   Everyone should know that by now.....
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
3 week suspension in the summer?

Ooh.... make him do it in the dead of winter
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Watching porn or producing it?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The puritanism is more important to these thugs than black lives.

Got it.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the grand scheme of cop asshattery, this seems almost quaint.  Stupid, but quaint.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, they're supposed to be out there beating people who don't pass the paper bag test, not their own dicks.

Standards, man, standards!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He could have been spending that time killing black people and kept his pension.
 
Krieghund [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A panel of police officials also concluded that Cole provided false statements about his computer use during an interview with investigators, but Chief Craig Meidl decided there was not sufficient evidence to prove he lied

Yeah, this guy isn't the best example of "rulebreaking cops get punished"
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To be fair that would ruin a lot of peripherals.

/ "I object to sex on the television. I mean I keep falling off!" reference in the house.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone:  We'd like the police to punish misconduct.
Police: We suspended a guy for looking at naughty pictures.  We good now?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So cop or Radioshack employee, having pr0n on the work PC is enough.

/also being dumb enough to leave the printed out pictures in the bathroom
//also kleenexes
///yes, this the story of a coworker of mine at a RS who was fired, but we have evidence he was excusing himself to the bathroom to pound off.
////bonus slashie for "pound off"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who is he, Serpico?  Boss must really hate him.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The puritanism is more important to these thugs than black lives.

Got it.


Still would have been fired from almost any other job.
 
zpaul
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sucks to be so dumb --- porn at work, always through your phone.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't blame anyone looking at pr0n on the internet. Hell, I've even thought about it. But, JFC dude, don't do it on your work computer
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've never understood the whole pr0n thing. Really. I have an amazing imagination. I can visualize women of science fiction due to reading and playing role-playing games. My mind can construct ladies no mere Earthly photographs can describe. I just don't understand humans. It sucks I am at least in the form of one at the moment.

/ Prairie Squid are most intense ... I'VE SAID TOO MUCH!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He must have been disliked by his co-workers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they were paid better, they wouldn't have to resort to Only Fans accounts and doing cam work while at the office.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Great. I just found porn on my son's school issued tablet. Should I be worried he might grow up to be a cop?
 
