(Twitter)   Bring the tank up slowly. Slowly. SLOWLY. THAT'S THE ACCELERATOR. AW CRAP   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice job missing the action there
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone know why it started spewing smoke?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Runaway diesels are always entertaining.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Young people these days, can't drive manuals for the life of them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Must be an Israeli thing.
Last week there was a "massive" explosion over Tel Aviv, according to Twitter.
Watched the video, there was a small flash way in the distance.....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fluids like oil spilled all over the hot engine compartment
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

It was angry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ah, that makes sense. Thanks!

This is also a good answer.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounded like it kept accelerating
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Not sure how those engines are put together but I'm guessing a) they aren't built to be run upside down, b) oil is leaking into the cylinders because of that.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you get the crew out of an upside-down tank? I there another hatch?
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ah, that makes sense. Thanks!

This is also a good answer.


Given that the smoke is being blown with force away from the vehicle, I was assuming it had to be the exhaust (so oil in the cylinders), but I suppose they have some sort of forced air cooling that could also create that effect from oil on the block.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IM IN A TANK AND YOU ARE NOT
Youtube UrxgtwP09Zw
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes, there's a floor hatch thats usually used to escape a fire, but in this case would be the only escape route.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They have fire retardant systems that go off automatically in situations like that. A guy in my platoon had it go off on him once - the substance (can't remember what it was for the life of me) sucks the oxygen out of anything it touches (to kill the fire), but it did the same thing to his skin. He had a huge pink scar up and down his body from it.

Also - rail loading is notoriously difficult. I'm surprised that type of thing doesn't happen more often (aside from hitting the gas too hard on the throttle control like this idiot did).
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Better view of the incident

Next post in the twitter thread.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Next post in the twitter thread.


Thanks, didn't hit the twitters
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's Yiddish for Do a Barrel Roll. I didn't know Peppy joined the IDF
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To be fair, they're used to driving over Palestinians.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oops!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WHY DID YOU TURN?!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Russia: T-34 tank falls off platform at Kursk parade
Youtube NzYiDLpT-DI
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For those not fluent in Hebrew the caption reads "first Israeli female tank driver loading tank for transport".
There's actually a really interesting story behind this.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

They're not designed to be run upside down.  It's a big issue in Australia.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Next post in the twitter thread.


That chock was Impotence on Ice.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The merkava has a rear clamshell hatch.  Not sure if that gives access for the driver or not.  The m1a1 has the ability to get driver out in emergency situations by traversing gun towards rear and then climbing through to crew compartment, but that might be a little difficult here.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Next post in the twitter thread.


I get the feeling the dude who was up near the trailer neck is dead
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There's actually a really interesting story behind this.


Actually it reads ".transport for tank loading driver tank female israelI firsT"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Go to YouTube search for big equipment fails or crane fails. You'll see dozens of similar examples.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Given the black color of the smoke, I am fairly confident it was because the tank hadn't yet chosen a new pope.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hmm.  I didn't see the farmer's market nearby.  How old was the driver?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Well, that looks like an Abrams so it would have a gas turbine engine.  It will burn any flammable liquid you feed it including oil.

My guess is the engine started sucking up spilled fluids in the engine compartment

Chrysler used to run their turbine cars off of all kinds of crazy stuff just to show that they could, including perfume and tequila
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Next post in the twitter thread.

That chock was Impotence on Ice.


Sooooooo ... chock full o' nuts?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out, Sarge.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have a little faith baby, it was a mother beautiful tank.

matrixgames.comView Full Size
 
Krakaan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Next post in the twitter thread.

I get the feeling the dude who was up near the trailer neck is dead


He bailed pretty quick, you see him on the ground in the second video linked earlier in this thread.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Modern antitank barriers will look like a semi trailer.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Italy

3195-huge-excavator-machine-undresses-girl-in-5-minutes
Youtube xuEoA9PkSD4
 
Krakaan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chrysler used to run their turbine cars off of all kinds of crazy stuff just to show that they could, including perfume and tequila


You clearly don't know tanks, that looks nothing like an Abrams, it's an Israeli Merkava (to be fair i had to look that up), but I don't know of any other tank that runs turbine powerplant. It's a diesel, if you flip a diesel itll burn oil and probably run away on you.
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that looks fun
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone is going to spend the rest of their enlistment mopping up rain on the parade grounds.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

[Darren McGavin voice]: Now that's real news.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You aver watch Robotwars (I think that was the name)? Now matter how armored and formidable a robot looked, a small wedge-shaped little robot would come and flip it over. ALWAYS.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Watched the video, there was a small flash way in the distance.....


*Isfaeli
 
