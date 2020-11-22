 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Catered meals, all-day TV, AND Nerf gun fights? Sign me up   (cbc.ca) divider line
14
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a bad idea in my social group. My best friend is a nerf modder, and his shiat can shoot through walls.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you  subby.  I needed this today.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They get their own private Timmies? Sign me up.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do they argue over who has to be cowboys?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Staff at a nursing home in Wikwemikong, Ont., are finding creative ways to lift the spirits of elders during the coronavirus pandemic, including simulating memories of hunting, with nerf guns.

"I got one!"
"Very good!"
"Now to gut it and skin it."
"No, sir, wait! This is just pretend! Oh god, where did you get that knife?!"
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't figure out if the old man taking aim is a meat hunter or taking bragging rights into account with that big doe with the small rack.  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychoweasel360
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Staff at a nursing home in Wikwemikong, Ont., are finding creative ways to lift the spirits of elders during the coronavirus pandemic, including simulating memories of hunting, with nerf guns.

"I got one!"
"Very good!"
"Now to gut it and skin it."
"No, sir, wait! This is just pretend! Oh god, where did you get that knife?!"


I'm sure the knife is Nerf...r-right?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TV ALL DAY??  What kind of socialist hellscape is this place?
 
crinz83
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"ok, mrs. kowalski, you can stop pretending mr. neff shot you.... mrs. kowalski... mrs. kowalski
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They get their own private Timmies? Sign me up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yes, I know you meant Tim Horton's.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fusillade762: TV ALL DAY??  What kind of socialist hellscape is this place?


Yah, that would have me contemplating suicide by nerf gun.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Can't figure out if the old man taking aim is a meat hunter or taking bragging rights into account with that big doe with the small rack.  [Fark user image 355x750]


when you are used to feeding the village....
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

allears: fusillade762: TV ALL DAY??  What kind of socialist hellscape is this place?

Yah, that would have me contemplating suicide by nerf gun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes but when they move the nursing home to spring hunting lands, most of the old folks have to stay behind as to not slow the tribe.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.