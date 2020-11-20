 Skip to content
(Metro)   Does anyone else miss the dread at prepping for Christmas?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
41
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F-ing Christmas.

If a retail worker ever tells you: "Merry Christmas"...they are really telling you to "Go F Yourself".

/ seriously. F Christmas. It's the worst time of the year.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like there has been this tremendous weight lifted from my shoulders; the bullshiat saccharine sentimentality of it all is truly out in the open. My folks are utterly livid that I'm refusing to bring the wife and kids over for Thanksgiving (they will be flying others in and looking the other way as they refuse to quarantine or wear masks). "But we're FAMILY!" is their constant refrain, as though that fact serves as a legitimate counter to a virus that doesn't give a flying f#ck about such concepts.

So we're estranged now (shiat went down), and seeing their f#cked up priorities along with their complete disregard for everyone who isn't them has made it so goddam easy, it's alarming. Knowing I won't have to deal with their fake smiles during gatherings or listen to them talk trash about everyone from other people's children to anyone who isn't white or rich has me more at ease during this time of year than I have ever felt.

I am finally looking forward to a quiet, loving holiday season with my wife and kids, free of all the usual bullshiat.

Just have to worry about COVID and Politics this time around, so, you know... only a couple existential crises..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I ordered an artificial Christmas tree for the first time because I don't want to be out milling in the Covid stew. I hate artificial trees.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Guy What Stole the Bacon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Christmas and everything about it, personally. But since I'm not doing squat this year due to Covid precautions, I'll just have to look forward to it next year. I'm cool with that.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great thing about having kids is that they're a slam-dunk get-out-of-going-to-the-office-Christm​as-party resource.

The parties are fine when you're young and broke and could really use 30 minutes of open bar, or when you know your co-workers will be amazed to find out your significant other is smoking hot and how the hell did -that- happen.

After that they're just sad.
 
entangl3d
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I f'ing hate Christmas and all that fake Holly Jolly crap. I expect this year will be no different other than I wont have to deal with a big get together for a change. Which will be nice.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The holidays are usually pretty stressful for me.  I work an off shift, so getting together with family usually means lack of sleep.  Which makes me grumpier than usual.  This year, I'll be spending it at home and relaxing.  Yes, I'll miss seeing them, but not so much that I'll risk their lives for it.
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: I ordered an artificial Christmas tree for the first time because I don't want to be out milling in the Covid stew. I hate artificial trees.


Don't.

I've never had a "real" tree.  Never felt the need.  We finally replaced our old-old tree last year.  Before us it belonged to my parents.  Before them it belonged to my grandparents.  Dang thing is older than I am and, though worn, is still usable.  We haven't quite kicked it to the curb yet.

40+ years.  No dead trees.  No watering.  No annual fee and transport hassel. And significantly less needles to clean.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Next question?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but I usually don't have dread. If I did, I wouldn't miss it.
People are so weird about social and family interaction.
If you don't want to talk to your family, then don't.If you are unable to live on your own without interacting with your family and/or friends constantly, then you need psychiatric help.Is it just Americans that are weird?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not like temporary decorations that go up for one month or less.  I hate putting them up, and I hate taking them down because I can never fit them correctly back into their packages.  I hate it so much that I had a collection of Christmas lights and a tree given to me by others that sat unused in boxes (including a tree in its original box, unopened).  I had it, until I gave it all to a local domestic violence shelter.  So this year feels great to get rid of unwanted crap, plus no office decorating.
 
splelps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark is full of a whole bunch of assholes--i mean rational people--who all definitely, definitely have terrible horrible families who they justifiably don't spend time with, and it is most assuredly their choice and not their families avoiding them, so they're probably getting a kick out of this

me, I miss it, but we'll survive and get together next year.. maybe
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas started it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I didn't already own a fake xmas tree I probably wouldn't bother having any sort of a tree this year.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas has become such a bloated nightmare that it threatens to take over the back half of the calendar, slowly seeping past Thanksgiving and into Halloween. Every year it gets worse with the same 14 songs endlessly repeated by a new crop of performers who feel they need to keep feeding the beast that is Christmas. Stupid decorations and nick-nacks that no one likes or cares about but they do anyway because "it's tradition!" Getting together with people you can barely stand that you just saw a month ago to exchange stuff you don't want or really need.

I hope this is the year that kills Christmas.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda enjoy the Dread at Christmas.
Rasta Claus is spreading love at Christmas
Youtube uzbDN1lbsE8
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in the middle of decorating right now. Christmas music is playing in every room. It's a good thing.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not particularly bothered, but the family does like to get together, and I like seeing everyone. It's usually the only time out of the year I can see that many family members in one place. And, well...my cancer's back, it doesn't look good, and this is likely the last one I got.

Even if you hate Christmas, don't take the time you spend with family for granted. You never know when that's all going to come to an end.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: That Guy What Stole the Bacon:

[Fark user image image 268x200]


You have no idea how closely that resembles how I left things with them...


/I still have branches stuck in my asscrack
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live that we get to stay home and phone it in. We're setting up different zoom meetings and spending an hour at a time with each family member. I'll dress up the top half of my body and PJ bottoms/slippers. We're ordering from a local restaurant that gives one meal to charity for every two meals we buy. Today we're doing groceries and getting snacks and fixings for extra sides (we're all gonna have extra sides after this). I'm a bit low on weed but I'll make it stretch with some cheap booze.

Let's do EVERY holiday like this!
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: The great thing about having kids is that they're a slam-dunk get-out-of-going-to-the-office-Christm​as-party resource.

The parties are fine when you're young and broke and could really use 30 minutes of open bar, or when you know your co-workers will be amazed to find out your significant other is smoking hot and how the hell did -that- happen.

After that they're just sad.


So what are you and Morgan Fairchild doing for this year?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm not particularly bothered, but the family does like to get together, and I like seeing everyone. It's usually the only time out of the year I can see that many family members in one place. And, well...my cancer's back, it doesn't look good, and this is likely the last one I got.

Even if you hate Christmas, don't take the time you spend with family for granted. You never know when that's all going to come to an end.


I'm so sorry. At least you have us. We're not much, I know.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at a university and every year things grind to a halt come Thanksgiving. In early December, the university, every college, and every department has a party for faculty and staff. I usually get invited to about five of them, so although I usually skip a few, there's still a fair amount of running around, having a polite drink, and making my escape. I will not miss any of that stuff this year. I've had jobs unloading tractor trailers filled with car batteries in the heat of the summer. I've found them easier and more satisfying than making awkward conversation with professors at these holiday parties.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepping for Xmas 2020
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I despise Christmas. I hate having to spend months shopping for gifts that no one really wants. I hate taking up my limited free time decorating for days. I hate having to travel to family events that people feel obligated to come too. So, no. Much less dread and much more free time this year. But more power to you if you enjoy the season.

/Ba humbug.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let's see who will be "missed" over the holidays this year:

Boomer Trumper apologists who think COVID will go away any day now and is only a problem for them personally because it inconveniences them by delaying their plans to go to their timeshare in Hawaii.

Boomer anti-Trumper (but secretly conservative) who thinks the vaccine will allow him to travel again and Increase All The Stonks. Actually by far the most pleasant person to hang with.

Delusional "vitamins and chiropractors will protect me from COVID" dingbat who is perfectly nice and then starts talking about alternative medicine, general malingering.

People who live in Blackhawk, CA and Face-post "Blue Lives Matter" mixed with glurge. If you know Blackhawk you get it.

The cousin in MBA school who is pretends he isn't learning disabled and tries to give me career advice. Truly the future of American corporate business.

The ex, her new husband, and her relatives. Hard pass (even though she has the kids with her).

Yeah. Not really missing X-mas preparations this year.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm ordering the few gifts I need to from Amazon, then just spending the holidays with the parents whom I see twice weekly anyway and spending my free time cooking and baking

It's gonna be nice and stress-free
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: I feel like there has been this tremendous weight lifted from my shoulders; the bullshiat saccharine sentimentality of it all is truly out in the open. My folks are utterly livid that I'm refusing to bring the wife and kids over for Thanksgiving (they will be flying others in and looking the other way as they refuse to quarantine or wear masks). "But we're FAMILY!" is their constant refrain, as though that fact serves as a legitimate counter to a virus that doesn't give a flying f#ck about such concepts.

So we're estranged now (shiat went down), and seeing their f#cked up priorities along with their complete disregard for everyone who isn't them has made it so goddam easy, it's alarming. Knowing I won't have to deal with their fake smiles during gatherings or listen to them talk trash about everyone from other people's children to anyone who isn't white or rich has me more at ease during this time of year than I have ever felt.

I am finally looking forward to a quiet, loving holiday season with my wife and kids, free of all the usual bullshiat.

Just have to worry about COVID and Politics this time around, so, you know... only a couple existential crises..


Sounds like the crap has been simmering long before now. I've seen some serious estrangement and the good times lost were heavily outweighed by the crap no longer put up with. It was for the best. Good luck.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's never been any dread, subby.  I get annoyed at Christmas music before December hits, but that's about it.

If I had to plan and prepare Christmas dinner for a big room, however, I'd probably get stressed.  Moms are the real Christmas heroes.  I did yours last night, btw.

It's unfortunate so many people seem to have negative emotions associated with the festive season.  Modern society being what it is, I suppose there will always be a default mechanism of "screw what tradition tells me I'm supposed to feel, life sucks."
 
151
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just moved into my own place on Monday, after having lived with a roommate for 3+ years. Lady friend said she was going to Walmart for a tree for her place. So I Amazon'd a couple strings of lights to put in the windows or something. That's The extent of decorative I care about.

Might get a tenderloin or prime rib if the lady friend wants to come over Christmas Eve and eat with me. Otherwise... I'll just be watching tv, maybe play some video games. It's nice to live by myself again.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: There's never been any dread, subby.  I get annoyed at Christmas music before December hits, but that's about it.

If I had to plan and prepare Christmas dinner for a big room, however, I'd probably get stressed.  Moms are the real Christmas heroes.  I did yours last night, btw.

It's unfortunate so many people seem to have negative emotions associated with the festive season.  Modern society being what it is, I suppose there will always be a default mechanism of "screw what tradition tells me I'm supposed to feel, life sucks."


It's just that expectations are so high. I remember years when I had to shop not only for my family but my husband's rather extended family. There was shopping, wrapping, baking, decorating and the stress that comes to mother's with full time jobs anyway. On top of that where were dozens of cards to write, house cleaning and the stress of entertaining in general. Yes, mom's are farking heroes of the holidays. I won't miss it this year. I will miss  seeing my son and his wife but she has health problems and it would not be safe.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This year, definitely no Thanksgiving or Christmas (except for my cats)... emails and phone calls work fine.  Don't give or get Christmas presents, but normally I take care of Honey Do lists for the family and take home some seriously good meals..  skipping that this year.  Neighbor is 98, loves IHOP pancakes, and will be getting them at home for both holidays.   With whipped cream and strawberry topping.   Holidays are way too commercialized now, so i'll pass.  My Christmas music comes from the mighty Wurlitzer at the RCA building in NYC..  In 7.1 surround.  Cats hide.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My  birthday is a week before Christmas.  Being the only adult in my household, I have banned all things Christmas until after my birthday.

Don't forget the guy who pays the bills, kids.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I transitioned the entire family to Thanksmas, gifts for kids, boozing, airing of grievances, less stressful travel times.  I just found out two hours ago that my stepfather died, and I'm hoping I can put off traveling to help mom until the week after next at the earliest.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well at least I got this going for me...it works out better actually. I'll just eat a jar of cranberry sauce or something
Type O Negative - Everyone I Love Is Dead
Youtube Ws5UUPUg7V0
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I ordered an artificial Christmas tree for the first time because I don't want to be out milling in the Covid stew. I hate artificial trees.


I used to feel that way, then I got the fake tree.    I still gather live greens around, but I'm lucky I have holly, ivy, cedar, etc within easy reach.   Hang them all over the house.   Still, no needles stuck in the carpet for months (I swear they burrow down into the nap and wait till I think I've gotten them all...
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny how everyone has claimed that Christmas creeps earlier each year, yet the earliest signs of it have always been right around halloween. That's how seasonal displays at stores work you farking grinches. They aren't going to leave a part of the store empty until after Thanksgiving.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blondambition: It's just that expectations are so high


I have a friend who's been an on-again, off-again standup comedian for many years.
It's not how he pays his bills, but he enjoys it as an occasional sidebar at small venues, and he's quite good.
One of his tried-and-true opening lines is:  "Before I get started, I'd like to ask everyone to lower their expectations.  You're helping me, but more importantly, you're helping yourselves."

It always loosens the room right up.  Everybody relaxes a bit.  Good Christmas philosophy too.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Funny how everyone has claimed that Christmas creeps earlier each year, yet the earliest signs of it have always been right around halloween. That's how seasonal displays at stores work you farking grinches. They aren't going to leave a part of the store empty until after Thanksgiving.


I'm a grinch, so you can fark off with your corporate praises.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: Christmas has become such a bloated nightmare that it threatens to take over the back half of the calendar, slowly seeping past Thanksgiving and into Halloween. Every year it gets worse with the same 14 songs endlessly repeated by a new crop of performers who feel they need to keep feeding the beast that is Christmas. Stupid decorations and nick-nacks that no one likes or cares about but they do anyway because "it's tradition!" Getting together with people you can barely stand that you just saw a month ago to exchange stuff you don't want or really need.

I hope this is the year that kills Christmas.


I don't put up the tree until the 15th of December (I'd put it up on Christmas Eve but I can only push my family so far).   Decided years ago to fight back against what exactly you are saying.   The 12 Days of Christmas begin on Christmas Day to Epiphany....but I do stretch it out.  Technically correct, only take it all down right before Feb 2, Candlemas.   I try to ignore all the crapola of "Christmas begins in October!"   Plus it's nice.  January is our dreariest month.  Also, I can sneak in a second Xmas if I include the Orthodox holidays (which I picked up while living in Alaska).  My home is cheerful and full of twinkly fairy lights.   We also don't stress gift giving.

Take back Christmas!  Or Yule or Midwinter or Winter Solstice whatever you want to call it.  Build a bonfire on the Solstice.   It's the 21st this year...at 2 AM on the west coast.   Welcome the return of the light.  That's what the whole thing is about anyway.
 
