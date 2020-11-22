 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Brits will get an extra hour to catch Covid-19 in bars starting Monday   (metro.co.uk) divider line
6
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID Savings Time?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless us, everyone!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...only to have strict restrictions imposed on them afterwards that cause them health problems and destroy their livelihood."

Seriously? What causes worse "health problems that destroy your livelihood", restrictions or Covid?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If Boris and Trump had died from COVID, the world would be a better place : fact.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "...only to have strict restrictions imposed on them afterwards that cause them health problems and destroy their livelihood."

Seriously? What causes worse "health problems that destroy your livelihood", restrictions or Covid?


Being dead is usually fairly destructive to most livelihoods.

Unless you're an artist that everyone liked a couple of technology steps ago, (tapes> cd> MD> MP3)and news of your death reminds your fans, so they buy your stuff in the latest media..... It's a real thing
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: If Boris and Trump had died from COVID, the world would be a better place : fact.


There's still time
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.