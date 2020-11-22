 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   National Guard called in to help assist El Paso. El Paso's morgues, to be exact   (axios.com) divider line
44
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

793 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 12:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they should help NYC:  https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj​.c​om/amp/articles/nyc-dead-stay-in-freez​er-trucks-set-up-during-spring-covid-1​9-surge-11606050000
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One thing the military excels at is managing dead bodies, grim but true.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But It'S jUsT tHe FlU!
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

look for our new flavors with real meat coming to a store near you.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.


if someone is still denying covid at this point there isn't anything that will change their mind. The are not rational people and dealing with them rationally wont work.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: One thing the military excels at is managing dead bodies, grim but true.


One of my first jobs with the government was hiring Doctors, nurses and Mortuary Specialists for the US Army Europe (7th MEDCOM) in the lead up to GW1.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obama healthcare: The Affordable Care Act
Trump healthcare:  Call the National Guard
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.

if someone is still denying covid at this point there isn't anything that will change their mind. The are not rational people and dealing with them rationally wont work.


This. As another article mentioned. Those Trumpers in the IC on their deathbeds are still denying that Covid exists. Facepalm.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I visited every nook and cranny of the camp because I felt it my duty to be in a position from then on to testify at first hand about these things in case there ever grew up at home the belief or assumption that 'the stories of Nazi brutality were just propaganda.' Some members of the visiting party were unable to through the ordeal. I not only did so but as soon as I returned to Patton's headquarters that evening I sent communications to both Washington and London, urging the two governments to send instantly to Germany a random group of newspaper editors and representative groups from the national legislatures. I felt that the evidence should be immediately placed before the American and British publics in a fashion that would leave no room for cynical doubt."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?


Not until we've tried at least two more months of Herd Mentality.
 
zang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: Barfmaker: One thing the military excels at is managing dead bodies, grim but true.

One of my first jobs with the government was hiring Doctors, nurses and Mortuary Specialists for the US Army Europe (7th MEDCOM) in the lead up to GW1.


Maybe you can answer this question that's been gnawing at me all these years: Are you really supposed to stick that second dog tag in their ass?
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?


59 Days, I believe, would have to check the calendar to know for sure.

Or if you prefer, at least another 59,000 dead.  Depends if you want to count the passage of time in revolutions around the sun or by how high the stack of bodies is at any moment.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zeroman987: "I visited every nook and cranny of the camp because I felt it my duty to be in a position from then on to testify at first hand about these things in case there ever grew up at home the belief or assumption that 'the stories of Nazi brutality were just propaganda.' Some members of the visiting party were unable to through the ordeal. I not only did so but as soon as I returned to Patton's headquarters that evening I sent communications to both Washington and London, urging the two governments to send instantly to Germany a random group of newspaper editors and representative groups from the national legislatures. I felt that the evidence should be immediately placed before the American and British publics in a fashion that would leave no room for cynical doubt."


Many in the west originally did not believe the Soviets when they liberated the first camp.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?


We are long past that point.  Trump and his media buffoons have spent so much energy convincing the stupids that COVID will go away, is fake, is just the flu, can be cured with bleach, vaccine is imminent that they will deny it kills people even as their GOP pizza moguls die from it.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's honorary Ph.D's coming through - the bodies really are getting piled higher & deeper!

Imagine what his death toll's gonna be by the time Biden takes office. He's gonna make Obama, Dubya, Clinton, Bush, even Reagan look like pikers - he'll be mocking their rookie numbers and announcing that Ivanka's for closers, as he's managed to kill more Americans through his ignorance & malice than any of them...

Yep, he's one for the history books, alright.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only funny thing about it is they call those trucks "reefer trucks" for refrigeration. Never fails to get a chuckle from someone hearing it for the first time.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, when the libs make a hoax they really stick the landing.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?



Can't un-ring that bell, unfortunately.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size



It'll be mostly "they're not real dead bodies" with a smattery of some other delusional fantasy.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.


We should spare the guard and just round up all these morons that want to storm the ICUs.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Trump's honorary Ph.D's coming through - the bodies really are getting piled higher & deeper!

Imagine what his death toll's gonna be by the time Biden takes office. He's gonna make Obama, Dubya, Clinton, Bush, even Reagan look like pikers - he'll be mocking their rookie numbers and announcing that Ivanka's for closers, as he's managed to kill more Americans through his ignorance & malice than any of them...

Yep, he's one for the history books, alright.


The instant Biden takes office the GOP will be VERY interested in how he's handling this EVIL DEADLY TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL I CANT BELIEVE BIDEN HANDLED IT SO POORLY WHY WONT HE LEAD!!!!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Maybe they should help NYC:  https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.​com/amp/articles/nyc-dead-stay-in-free​zer-trucks-set-up-during-spring-covid-​19-surge-11606050000


Maybe NYC is being humane because those 650 bodies are unclaimed, families cannot be located, but they are trying to find them before they toss them in a potters fields.

fark you.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only there had been some warning... some indication... some way to avoid this...
*striking dead horse noises*


"The Texas military will provide us with the critical personnel to carry out our fatality management plan and we are very grateful to them for their ongoing support."

Translation: Hey Ya'll, me and the boys are here with the backhoes. Wher-in-all is we to commence the diggin'?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: Maybe they should help NYC:  https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wsj.​com/amp/articles/nyc-dead-stay-in-free​zer-trucks-set-up-during-spring-covid-​19-surge-11606050000


They're already helping

https://www.nationalguard.mil/News/Ar​t​icle/2386660/ny-national-guard-continu​es-statewide-covid-19-response/

Shocker, one of the most densely populated areas on the planet is vulnerable to an airborne respiratory virus especially when the federal government diverts help from them even though they provide the most tax money out of any state to it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cache: Obama healthcare: The Affordable Care Act
Trump healthcare:  Call the National Guard


That would be Texas GOP HealthCare.

The  Guard is under the Governors control.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

omg bbq: The instant Biden takes office the GOP will be VERY interested in how he's handling this EVIL DEADLY TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL I CANT BELIEVE BIDEN HANDLED IT SO POORLY WHY WONT HE LEAD!!!!


Ha!. Trump just tweeted about how bad "Joe" handled the crisis. In theory. It totally woulda happened. Trump "knows" he did better. Sigh.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.

if someone is still denying covid at this point there isn't anything that will change their mind. The are not rational people and dealing with them rationally wont work.


I was gonna say there are people who deny they have Covid to the point of being out on a ventilator.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cefm: The only funny thing about it is they call those trucks "reefer trucks" for refrigeration. Never fails to get a chuckle from someone hearing it for the first time.


Man, we're talkin' REEFERS

Keep Rollin - Negativland
Youtube xMLTxMDRUO0
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?

We are long past that point.  Trump and his media buffoons have spent so much energy convincing the stupids that COVID will go away, is fake, is just the flu, can be cured with bleach, vaccine is imminent that they will deny it kills people even as their GOP pizza moguls die from it.


Yep. Trump's done his level best to ensure that Biden can't steal his thunder. No intelligence, no CTF access, a third of Americans either hostile or apathetic to what needs to be done, and a whole raft of misinformation and lies, floated by every goddamned GOP sympathizer and seditionist that they could find over the last year.

It's not going to magically go away when Biden shows up in January, or if a vaccine shows up in April (because you won't be getting it - we're not first in line, as the EU's got a lock on 200 million doses with a 100-million-dose option, while we have a lock on 100 million doses with a 500-million-dose option, and we're paying more for it.)

June, 2021, at a minimum, but more likely the end of 2021 before we can really start to get a handle on the situation.

This is Trump's final "fark you." He'll do here what the Dubya administration did in 2008 - do as much damage as they can on the way out, so that the GOP can spend the next four years pretending that they had nothing to do with it while they berate the incoming administration for not fixing everything immediately.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe they can get the Trump Trains to come and help
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is happening because of Republican incompetency.  If you support Republicans, some portion of these deaths are on your hands.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.


All those anti maskers/covid deniers/covid protesters should be rounded up and chained in hospital morgues all over the country handling bodies for a week with no PPE, see how they like it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm glad the politicians in Texas are putting out the right message to keep people safe....oh wait.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

omg bbq: FormlessOne: Trump's honorary Ph.D's coming through - the bodies really are getting piled higher & deeper!

Imagine what his death toll's gonna be by the time Biden takes office. He's gonna make Obama, Dubya, Clinton, Bush, even Reagan look like pikers - he'll be mocking their rookie numbers and announcing that Ivanka's for closers, as he's managed to kill more Americans through his ignorance & malice than any of them...

Yep, he's one for the history books, alright.

The instant Biden takes office the GOP will be VERY interested in how he's handling this EVIL DEADLY TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL I CANT BELIEVE BIDEN HANDLED IT SO POORLY WHY WONT HE LEAD!!!!


Just like Obama's response to Katrina.

/In 2019 (actually early  2020) I said that it would take a war for Trump to be worst president ever
//the worst response to the worst pandemic in 100 years (to the year) probably pushed him over
///probably drummed up civil war more than James Buchanan (who *got* his Civil War).
 
bfh0417
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cache: Obama healthcare: The Affordable Care Act
Trump healthcare:  Call the National Guard


Yeah. Both suck.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: khitsicker: Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.

if someone is still denying covid at this point there isn't anything that will change their mind. The are not rational people and dealing with them rationally wont work.

This. As another article mentioned. Those Trumpers in the IC on their deathbeds are still denying that Covid exists. Facepalm.


If you are talking that nurse with her pity me story.  She has all but been discredited. A total of 6 people have died of covid-19 in the hospital where she works. Over 8 months.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Really hope there are some Covid19 deniers in the guard unit that deploys. A few days of hauling bodies should change their mind.


Or if they are like me but worse. See the opportunity to say "It's all a lie, I never saw a dead body."

Get on the right-wing talk circuit and make some bucks!
 
bfh0417
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?

We are long past that point.  Trump and his media buffoons have spent so much energy convincing the stupids that COVID will go away, is fake, is just the flu, can be cured with bleach, vaccine is imminent that they will deny it kills people even as their GOP pizza moguls die from it.


I don't what news channel you watch but every network, and all but Fox on cable, have done nothing but cover the death bomb that is COViD since this thing started.

I love when libs claim that the media is somehow defending Trump. Have you watched the news at all since the election? Unless Savannah literally gives Joe s handy on air, I don't know how much more in love Biden the networks could be.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

theflatline: Cache: Obama healthcare: The Affordable Care Act
Trump healthcare:  Call the National Guard

That would be Texas GOP HealthCare.

The  Guard is under the Governors control.


Let him go. He's on a delusional trip that makes him think he is is witty.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Turbo Cojones: bluorangefyre: How long until we're rid of Il Douche, and Uncle Joe steps in to stop the spread of this damn bug?

We are long past that point.  Trump and his media buffoons have spent so much energy convincing the stupids that COVID will go away, is fake, is just the flu, can be cured with bleach, vaccine is imminent that they will deny it kills people even as their GOP pizza moguls die from it.

I don't what news channel you watch but every network, and all but Fox on cable, have done nothing but cover the death bomb that is COViD since this thing started.

I love when libs claim that the media is somehow defending Trump. Have you watched the news at all since the election? Unless Savannah literally gives Joe s handy on air, I don't know how much more in love Biden the networks could be.


Da comrade! Is true yes?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
B-b-b-but, "That's all I hear about now. That's all I hear. Turn on television-'Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.' A plane goes down. 500 people dead, they don't talk about it," Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Lumberton, North Carolina, on October 24th. "Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid.' By the way, on November 4, you won't hear about it anymore." -POTUSPOSDJTMAGAKAGAWAGA452020
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.