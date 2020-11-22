 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   In Russia, virus comes for you   (apnews.com) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Long lines of ambulances wait at hospitals while pharmacies put up signs listing the drugs they no longer have in stock."
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
With all the power consolidated to Putin, he is entirely responsible.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The key metric is not "empty" hospital beds since the economic crash has killed millions of those. The key metric is ICU beds or long-term care beds or beds reserved for Covid patients (even if they do not need intensive or long-term care).

And so to the real question:

how many ICU beds per 100,000 people? in every city, county, state, province, country or dependancy?

This was the whole point of closure and masking in the first farking instance and remains so today and tomorrow and possibly forever.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump is not the disease. He is a symptom, like a big fat orange-pink boil on the universal bum.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lance him! Lance him like Susan Boil on Futurama!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I liked this bit from TFA (my bold): "Overall, Russia has recorded over 2 million cases and over 35,000 deaths, but experts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic."

Translation: they're lying through their teeth about the death count.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
During the Cold War, we ridicule Russian for things like their healthcare sounding like a third world shiathole.

I'm not sure we have standing these days.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're number 36! (Canada)

Yaaaaaaay!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​countries_by_hospital_beds
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The US is number 32, compared to Russia at 3 and Germany at 4.

SOCIALISM farkING WORKS, BABY!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I liked this bit from TFA (my bold): "Overall, Russia has recorded over 2 million cases and over 35,000 deaths, but experts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic."

Translation: they're lying through their teeth about the death count.


It's not all lying. Some of it is statistical confusion and lack of comparability, slow reporting, and so forth. Some of it is denialism, vaxxer and RWN propaganda, yada, yada. yada. There are many sources of undercounting. There are many counters and many people fishing in muddy waters with dynamite to muddy them further.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does throwing people out windows cure the rona?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the club.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The key metric is not "empty" hospital beds since the economic crash has killed millions of those. The key metric is ICU beds or long-term care beds or beds reserved for Covid patients (even if they do not need intensive or long-term care).

And so to the real question:

how many ICU beds per 100,000 people? in every city, county, state, province, country or dependancy?

This was the whole point of closure and masking in the first farking instance and remains so today and tomorrow and possibly forever.


Maybe the idea of a hospital is flawed? Maybe, humanity needs a new service.
Where they come to your home and retrofit a room into a one person ICU?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does Russia still train doctors in special schools where they learn medicine but not be haughty about saving lives?

Years ago, a lady driving back from her job as a stripper got killed when some kids threw a block off the overpass.  She had emigrated from Russia where she had been a pharmacists.  She probably new more about compounding meds than a U S pharmacist.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And how is that different than Soviet 'Murica?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, I'm still flying to Moscow for Thanksgiving!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So Russia is in on the hoax as well?  But Russians are just so leveled headed and sober!
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, didn't Putin brag months ago that he had a working vaccine and he was already giving it to his people?

You don't think he was lying do you?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What happened to their vaccine?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The US is number 32, compared to Russia at 3 and Germany at 4.

SOCIALISM farkING WORKS, BABY!


The link seems to be a descending list of the countries with the oldest populations. Japan - Germany - Russia... those countries have a lot of geriatric cases walking around.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Wait, didn't Putin brag months ago that he had a working vaccine and he was already giving it to his people?

You don't think he was lying do you?


Saline.
Vaccine.

Eh, at least they rhyme.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I liked this bit from TFA (my bold): "Overall, Russia has recorded over 2 million cases and over 35,000 deaths, but experts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic."

Translation: they're lying through their teeth about the death count.


Or there are costs that aren't being tracked, like the incidence of permanent heart damage. How many people will die in the next 20 years of Covid inflicted heart damage?
 
slantsix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brantgoose: We're number 36! (Canada)

Yaaaaaaay!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​countries_by_hospital_beds


I can't speak to the rest of this country, but here in Manitoba we have even fewer needs than we did in 2013 (where that wiki info seems to come from). Which is exactly what conservative governments do when they get in power. fark them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I liked this bit from TFA (my bold): "Overall, Russia has recorded over 2 million cases and over 35,000 deaths, but experts say all numbers worldwide understate the true toll of the pandemic."

Translation: they're lying through their teeth about the death count.


That, but also stats that are harder to quantify exactly like the reduction in care for other medical issues as a result of covid strains on the healthcare system.  E.g. if a hospital is missing staff who are infected and aren't able to deliver their usual standard of care for whatever area those staff come from leading to negative outcomes for those non-covid patients.  Likewise, if because of ICU crowding they can't provide ICU support for non-covid patients who end up dying but who could have otherwise been saved.  I assume they err on the side of conservative analysis when attributing those excess deaths to covid, at least for now until better analysis at a higher resolution can be performed.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The US is number 32, compared to Russia at 3 and Germany at 4.

SOCIALISM farkING WORKS, BABY!


So socialism means you have more hospital beads per capita? Sounds about right. Socialists care for people and provide adequate health care. They don't have to optimize to maintain profitability.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fake news. Back in August Putin announced to the world that Russia had a vaccine, and if you cannot trust Putin to tell the truth then who can you trust?

/sarcasm
//obviously
 
PyroStock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Needlessly Complicated: Wait, didn't Putin brag months ago that he had a working vaccine and he was already giving it to his people?

You don't think he was lying do you?

Saline.
Vaccine.

Eh, at least they rhyme.


I'm sure it was more than just saline.

Thiamine
Caffeine
Proplyene
Benzene
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Does throwing people out windows cure the rona?


The sudden stop at the end of the flight tends to cure all that ails ya.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: brantgoose: The US is number 32, compared to Russia at 3 and Germany at 4.

SOCIALISM farkING WORKS, BABY!

So socialism means you have more hospital beads per capita? Sounds about right. Socialists care for people and provide adequate health care. They don't have to optimize to maintain profitability.


Well that and Americans don't like to share a hospital room with another patient.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting more difficult to fudge those numbers
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Enigmamf: What happened to their vaccine?


That's what I'm wondering as well. They launched a second one a few weeks ago, and the WHO were considering licensing the first one, Sputnik V for emergency use. It doesn't make sense
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PyroStock: Mister Buttons: Needlessly Complicated: Wait, didn't Putin brag months ago that he had a working vaccine and he was already giving it to his people?

You don't think he was lying do you?

Saline.
Vaccine.

Eh, at least they rhyme.

I'm sure it was more than just saline.

Thiamine
Caffeine
Proplyene
Benzene


Hydrazine
 
