(CNN)   You know who else ran out of intensive care beds?   (cnn.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FARK.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scheiße.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mussolini always made the ICU beds open in time
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We-sa gonna die!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany in 1945?
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mars? Yeah, it was Mars.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.


Masks, closing everything, social distancing and washing hands is very good and works.

Germany must be farking up somewhere. Probably not closing everything.

/pooping on your loved ones chests spreads covid even if you wear the full BDSM kit
//good old germany and their weird ass kinks
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Midwest US is certainly boned
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.


Please provide your expertise so that we can assess the validity of your "masks don't matter" statement
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean Germ-any. It's right in the name.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I ran out of a German intensive care bed was when Herr Doctor told me he was going to have to remove mein schnitzenelgrubel!

worldofwhimsy.comView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you know what the Germans did when they ran out of ICU beds? About to find out (*past performance or behavior does not NECESSARILY predict future behavior)


**They will probably expand in unseen ways and dimensions, and be a model on preventing catastrophic healthcare systems failure.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's heartbreaking to watch what is happening in europe right now. I have been keeping track of a particular EU region and they got down to zero cases in may or June. Then they opened back up and cases have shot way up. A major 100+ case chain of transmission in the region is related to a farking strip club. Almost half of their active cases because dudes can't jerk off at home for a while. An 8-month old in the region got covid from a strip club. Wtf europe.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically no one in the world learned a farking thing from the spanish flus whole "the second time around is worst" bit
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.


Oh bullshiat. Been to multiple cities since this all started. Germany, especially the south, has been shockingly bad about mask wearing. Germans are very good at following the rules... *Exactly*. The rules were for masks in shops. So masks went on while in the shops and not-a-second longer. Especially if one had to have a smoke.

After that latest round of restrictions this was expanded to the high streets. People kept masks off until literally stepping out by the shops and took them off the second they turned the block.

/Sorry if too direct.
/Venting over the idiots here
/Everyone kept having parties and bbqs all summer
/All the youths are still being gym rats and hanging out everywhere without masks
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: And you know what the Germans did when they ran out of ICU beds? About to find out (*past performance or behavior does not NECESSARILY predict future behavior)


**They will probably expand in unseen ways and dimensions, and be a model on preventing catastrophic healthcare systems failure.


Germany will invade poland to get more ICU beds.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your mom.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.

Oh bullshiat. Been to multiple cities since this all started. Germany, especially the south, has been shockingly bad about mask wearing. Germans are very good at following the rules... *Exactly*. The rules were for masks in shops. So masks went on while in the shops and not-a-second longer. Especially if one had to have a smoke.

After that latest round of restrictions this was expanded to the high streets. People kept masks off until literally stepping out by the shops and took them off the second they turned the block.

/Sorry if too direct.
/Venting over the idiots here
/Everyone kept having parties and bbqs all summer
/All the youths are still being gym rats and hanging out everywhere without masks


It's really kinda farked up. I was planning to emigrate from the US to EU and couldn't because of the lockdown and it's now obvious I did my part to prevent the spread in the EU for farking nothing.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: thedingoatemybaby: And you know what the Germans did when they ran out of ICU beds? About to find out (*past performance or behavior does not NECESSARILY predict future behavior)


**They will probably expand in unseen ways and dimensions, and be a model on preventing catastrophic healthcare systems failure.

Germany will invade poland to get more ICU beds.


No, that is not what I meant, but YES lolmao! Here you go.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom?
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: So basically no one in the world learned a farking thing from the spanish flus whole "the second time around is worst" bit


The ability for a person to think in abstracts sufficient to recognize a disaster that's not happening to him immediately and personally, and to know which reporters are worthy of attention and which are not, is not a universal skill. I'm not even sure it can be taught. If you have it, congratulations. You are ahead of a lot of people in this world.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico was down to just 29 ICU beds and around 60 regular beds as of last Thursday.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What were they wearing?!?!? They were probably asking for it
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: lifeslammer: So basically no one in the world learned a farking thing from the spanish flus whole "the second time around is worst" bit

The ability for a person to think in abstracts sufficient to recognize a disaster that's not happening to him immediately and personally, and to know which reporters are worthy of attention and which are not, is not a universal skill. I'm not even sure it can be taught. If you have it, congratulations. You are ahead of a lot of people in this world.


It's painful and causes alcohol and drug abuse so ymmv
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.


So much this.

I've got so many friends who made this political, blamed Trumpers for the disease, but then did all of their normal, nonessential stuff, but while wearing a cloth mask that they treated like a baseball cap (no handling precautions, not washing it, just leaving it in the car to put on). Insisting that they were fine because they wore a mask...
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  Germany is not "single-payer", and has a far better healthcare system than the UK.

Here's a good primer:  https://www.allianzcare.com/en/suppo​rt​/health-and-wellness/national-healthca​re-systems/healthcare-in-germany.html

Of note is the fact that once you get above a certain income, you tend to opt out of the system used by the hoi polloi because it's cheaper and provides better options.

The premiums come out to 14.6% of your gross income, you pay half and your employer pays half. There's also a supplemental charge and the total caps out at just under $700 euro a month for your health insurance that you have to pay.

There's also long term nursing care you have to pay for.

It ain't "cheap" but it is far better than what you get in the UK.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.

Oh bullshiat. Been to multiple cities since this all started. Germany, especially the south, has been shockingly bad about mask wearing. Germans are very good at following the rules... *Exactly*. The rules were for masks in shops. So masks went on while in the shops and not-a-second longer. Especially if one had to have a smoke.

After that latest round of restrictions this was expanded to the high streets. People kept masks off until literally stepping out by the shops and took them off the second they turned the block.

/Sorry if too direct.
/Venting over the idiots here
/Everyone kept having parties and bbqs all summer
/All the youths are still being gym rats and hanging out everywhere without masks


Why have you been to multiple cities?

You should be staying at home instead of playing COVID Carl.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.

Please provide your expertise so that we can assess the validity of your "masks don't matter" statement


???

I'm more interested in how did you go from 'Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.' to 'masks dont matter'

Those are two drastically different statements.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Fun fact:  Germany is not "single-payer", and has a far better healthcare system than the UK.

Of note is the fact that once you get above a certain income, you tend to opt out of the system used by the hoi polloi because it's cheaper and provides better options.
The premiums come out to 14.6% of your gross income, you pay half and your employer pays half. There's also a supplemental charge and the total caps out at just under $700 euro a month for your health insurance that you have to pay.
There's also long term nursing care you have to pay for.
It ain't "cheap" but it is far better than what you get in the UK.


I have a masters degree in Medical Business and in my class (of a top university) we had a bunch of other physicians sent over by their (single payer) country's government to try to formulate a better option or try to optimize their system.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As of November 18th there were 15,380 Covid 19 patients in ICU facilities in the United States.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-hosp​i​talizations
There are at least 94837 ICU beds in the United States.
https://www.sccm.org/Communications/C​r​itical-Care-Statistics

More BS lies from CNN. Why do people keep quoting them when all they publish is misinformation.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe the reason for the drop in ICU bed availability is because people are doing more stupid non-COVID things???  Putting their genitals in a blender...Grilling their heads...  Deep-frying their feet.  This is 2020, after all.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If only they had good leadership.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
we are almost out of beds, so we might stop taking in people from other countries....kind of odd.
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Their schools are mostly open, aren't they?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: I have a masters degree in Medical Business


That sounds interesting.
Was your undergrad degree related?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

schubie: Their schools are mostly open, aren't they?


Most places, yes.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zgrizz: As of November 18th there were 15,380 Covid 19 patients in ICU facilities in the United States.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-hospi​talizations
There are at least 94837 ICU beds in the United States.
https://www.sccm.org/Communications/Cr​itical-Care-Statistics

More BS lies from CNN. Why do people keep quoting them when all they publish is misinformation.


Well, maybe, but uneven distribution, and difficult logistics in transportation of goods and services is a BIG problem. Why was there a shortage of toilet paper? Why did they have to send extra help to NY earlier in the year? It is VERY difficult to transport a ICU patient. Transportation systems are ALWAYS maxed out, specially in winter. Distributing personnel (and material) from site to site is a BIG costly endeavor. I know, I took the bait.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fake news.  I've been assured by farkers that Germany has this under control and the US should be doing what they're doing.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: thedingoatemybaby: I have a masters degree in Medical Business

That sounds interesting.
Was your undergrad degree related?


I'm a physician. We get selected (by effort or default) to leadership positions in point-of-care healthcare systems, even though most physicians have little or no training on it. Government position leadership is generally staffed by trained physicians in the area, but the "tip of the spear" positions are generally not. A doctor will rise to "President of the Medical Staff" or CEO of healthcare organizations more through political skill of by being "a shrewd business person" than by knowledge in health care systems.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The denial is strong in this thread.

I wonder if people are rewarded for trying to spread misinformation
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know who else ran out of intensive intents and care beds?

Pet peave, Subby
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fake news.  I've been assured by farkers that Germany has this under control and the US should be doing what they're doing.


They are taking in patients from other European countries. How many patients (Mexican nationals) from Mexico has the US taken? From Canada? Some private patients from both, but I imagine the total number is probably less than 5,000. I know, I took the bait. Congrats.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: johnny_vegas: thedingoatemybaby: I have a masters degree in Medical Business

That sounds interesting.
Was your undergrad degree related?

I'm a physician. We get selected (by effort or default) to leadership positions in point-of-care healthcare systems, even though most physicians have little or no training on it. Government position leadership is generally staffed by trained physicians in the area, but the "tip of the spear" positions are generally not. A doctor will rise to "President of the Medical Staff" or CEO of healthcare organizations more through political skill of by being "a shrewd business person" than by knowledge in health care systems.


Interesting, thanks!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The denial is strong in this thread.

I wonder if people are rewarded for trying to spread misinformation


Mostly trolls I think (hope).
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Mexico was down to just 29 ICU beds and around 60 regular beds as of last Thursday.


We are really boned in Southern MN

https://www.keyc.com/2020/11/20/mchs-​m​ankato-capacity/


Thanks Dakotas!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.


I don't know how to break this to you but Germany has no shortage of uncooperative buttheads.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.


And who here on this site has been saying that masks alone will solve the problem?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: orbister: Those of you who blithely say "Just wear masks and everything will be fine" should perhaps note that Germans have been assiduous about mask wearing since the spring. Masks help a little bit. They don't on their own come anywhere near to solving the problem.

And who here on this site has been saying that masks alone will solve the problem?


Anyone that was ok with the protests and election victory parties in the street.  That's the message they conveyed when they said it was ok because they had masks on.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: New Mexico was down to just 29 ICU beds and around 60 regular beds as of last Thursday.


One of my riding buddies just freed up an ICU bed that he was on for all of October. He caught this in April and just got moved to a nursing facility.

His advice to me in May was "you don't want this, stay the fark home."
 
