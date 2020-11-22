 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Super, Super, Super spreader   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The secrecy around the nuptials was heightened last month after the state caught wind of another wedding in Williamsburg planned for a grandson of Satmar Grand Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum, a brother and rival of Aaron, the Post reports.
This wedding was expected to attract 10,000 people but was brought to a halt and changed to a virtual ceremony once heath officials stepped in."

These folks are supposed to be adults, yes?

Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting closer to God.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
all these religious people in this country really seem to want to put to the test their belief that their god will protect them as true believers
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just let them in, and then nail the doors shut.  Two weeks from now, open it up and see who survived.  They want to do this so bad, they should go right ahead and have the full experience.
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thats some epic white privilege right there
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Just let them in, and then nail the doors shut.  Two weeks from now, open it up and see who survived.  They want to do this so bad, they should go right ahead and have the full experience.


ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is not kosher .
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skinink: cherryl taggart: Just let them in, and then nail the doors shut.  Two weeks from now, open it up and see who survived.  They want to do this so bad, they should go right ahead and have the full experience.

[i.pinimg.com image 480x800]


Don't Dead
Open Inside
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
November 8, huh? We should be seeing a huge spike among NY Hassids next week.

Stupid is as stupid does.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Daily Mail? Now I have to question the existence of Orthodox Jews, COVID-19, weddings, and New York.

largequantitiesofwin.jpg
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So that was supposedly a few weeks ago. Do we have any followup about COVID surge?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Soooo lets put a pin in this story and just check back in about month.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Qellaqan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

allears: So that was supposedly a few weeks ago. Do we have any followup about COVID surge?


Fortunately, these things are deterministic in behavior. With 7000, though, that does seem like a lot of chances.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: allears: So that was supposedly a few weeks ago. Do we have any followup about COVID surge?

Fortunately, these things are deterministic in behavior. With 7000, though, that does seem like a lot of chances.


UGH *NOT* deterministic.

/sigh.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: allears: So that was supposedly a few weeks ago. Do we have any followup about COVID surge?

Fortunately, these things are deterministic in behavior. With 7000, though, that does seem like a lot of chances.


There are other stories about how that community has a very high COVID rate.   Because this event is not an isolated incident there.
 
