(The US Sun)   You didn't think CDC warnings and government officials would stop millions of Americans from traveling home for the Thanksgiving holiday because of the coronavirus? Come on, this is the land of the stupid   (the-sun.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grandma cooks Thanksgiving dinner for you and you save big bucks on her Christmas present. How much can a poinsettia for a gravestone cost?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If gifting a deadly disease upon your hosts doesn't make this the most historically accurate thanksgiving I'm not sure what will.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupidity has made me numb.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought people were better than this.

Not much better, but definitely better than this utter stupidity.

A 1% fatality rate for adults 30-50 (and worse for older than that) means with 200,000 new cases a day that 2,000 people who got infected today wont be alive to celebrate Christmas.

And 2,000 more tomorrow.

And 2,000 more.

And it will probably reach 3,000 a day around New Years.

I am intensely sad about it.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[gravy-soaked choking noises]
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really miss being in an airport, waiting for a delayed flight on a busy holiday with two small children. Trying to remember if I locked the car in the off site parking lot that saves me 3 bucks per day!

Way before the pandemic I actively looked for credible excuses not to travel on thanksgiving or Christmas. I almost always failed.

Please read my new ebook: It's okay to be alone in fact I prefer it!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I really thought people were better than this.

Not much better, but definitely better than this utter stupidity.

A 1% fatality rate for adults 30-50 (and worse for older than that) means with 200,000 new cases a day that 2,000 people who got infected today wont be alive to celebrate Christmas.

And 2,000 more tomorrow.

And 2,000 more.

And it will probably reach 3,000 a day around New Years.

I am intensely sad about it.


Not to mention all those who will be in the hospital and will likely have long term effects that may require ongoing medical care for the rest of their lives even if they survive.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody: You're going the wrong way!
Cultists: They're drunk! How would they know where we're going?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

enry: weddingsinger: I really thought people were better than this.

Not much better, but definitely better than this utter stupidity.

A 1% fatality rate for adults 30-50 (and worse for older than that) means with 200,000 new cases a day that 2,000 people who got infected today wont be alive to celebrate Christmas.

And 2,000 more tomorrow.

And 2,000 more.

And it will probably reach 3,000 a day around New Years.

I am intensely sad about it.

Not to mention all those who will be in the hospital and will likely have long term effects that may require ongoing medical care for the rest of their lives even if they survive.


I'm willing to add the trauma of hospital workers having to care for all these people in an overwhelmed situation with not enough protective equipment, not enough beds, not enough anything.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have assumed for weeks that my sister-in-law will cancel Thanksgiving at some point simply because of my infant nephew. I'm just waiting for it to happen.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

enry: weddingsinger: I really thought people were better than this.

Not much better, but definitely better than this utter stupidity.

A 1% fatality rate for adults 30-50 (and worse for older than that) means with 200,000 new cases a day that 2,000 people who got infected today wont be alive to celebrate Christmas.

And 2,000 more tomorrow.

And 2,000 more.

And it will probably reach 3,000 a day around New Years.

I am intensely sad about it.

Not to mention all those who will be in the hospital and will likely have long term effects that may require ongoing medical care for the rest of their lives even if they survive.


That's what scares me on a personal level. I'm pretty sure I would survive it but holy crap having permanent lung/heart damage would suck.

Oh my god, it's not hard. Wear a mask and don't eat with people you don't live with.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
:-(
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I really thought people were better than this.

Not much better, but definitely better than this utter stupidity.


It's the lack of empathy more than the lack of knowledge.

They know COVID-19 is out there, but they don't think it'll affect them.  As long as it only hurts people they don't know, it's not real.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Time to mainline the tryptophan.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chariset: weddingsinger: I really thought people were better than this.

Not much better, but definitely better than this utter stupidity.

It's the lack of empathy more than the lack of knowledge.

They know COVID-19 is out there, but they don't think it'll affect them.  As long as it only hurts people they don't know, it's not real.


Even that isn't enough. If it doesn't kill the people they know, then it's just the flu
 
