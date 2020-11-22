 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland)) Weeners Woman makes her own Christmas garden gonk with 'penis' nose, the Internets remind her that's VERY rude   (thesun.ie) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
WTF is a gonk?
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


The newest name for my penis!
 
O-Face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Support gonk.

The Young Ones - Neil's Exam
Youtube 7FtcW9u0GDE
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can tewll its cold out.
 
Spikescape [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Ooh, festive!
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm pervier then most, but I don't see it. That's a nose.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a farking in a garden shrub!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
comeupants.comView Full Size
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


THIS
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gonk is the God of Skunks.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

syzygy whizz: bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?

THIS


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonk
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That is really really really really reaching to find some controversy to post about. Nothing wrong with it.
 
Schwarf [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: I'm pervier then most, but I don't see it. That's a nose.


Maybe British penises look different? I was thinking the same thing otherwise.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think this is some weird fetish trap.  Saw the tree, reminded me of Ursula from "The Little mermaid", which then made me think of Gadget from "Rescue Rangers" and now I have to visit my bunk...
 
basicstock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the same people that brought us Mr. Blobby....
Mr Blobby Keeps Fit
Youtube UJ-QOJXW76Y
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


Your mom.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A) Yep, had to look up what a 'gonk' is

2) Why does everything and anything look like a pecker to people? Is there a pud shortage out there making people see them everywhere?

/To my eyes, that stubby little thing looks like a bush with a santa hat pulled down over it with a little stub nose sticking out.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

basicstock: From the same people that brought us Mr. Blobby....
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/UJ-QOJXW​76Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess this is a product of Canuckistan.


/ Mr. Blobby looks like Grimace's end-stage syphilitic cousin
 
Animatronik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only a Brit could look at that tiny round thing and think 'penis'.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


You said it, Bubba or Bubbette!

I Googled: a gonk is is a kitschy toy from the 1960s (related to the troll doll and the gnomes). Made from a variety of materials it is characterized by gnome, troll, or goblin-like legs, a conical hat, fur or a beard and googly eyes. It was invented in the UK but is familiar, if not under that name to anybody involved in collectible crap and kitsch made by crafters.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonk

A Christmas gonk is a home-made or commercial Christmas gnome or troll.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe it needs to have a giant booger coming out, to make it look more like a nose.

/Eh, then again maybe not.
 
creckert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: A) Yep, had to look up what a 'gonk' is

2) Why does everything and anything look like a pecker to people? Is there a pud shortage out there making people see them everywhere?

/To my eyes, that stubby little thing looks like a bush with a santa hat pulled down over it with a little stub nose sticking out.


I've had to live with a pud shortage my whole life. Oh wait, i meant short pud
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Looks like a festive version of....

mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Epossumondas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My aunt made me a gonk from this pattern when I was a kid.
I was just as confused then as many of you are now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An orange gonk is what Donald Trump sees when he stands naked in front of a mirror. No, just kidding. He sees a gilded Nazi youth, a Grecian god, a sans pareil, a nonesuch.

Speaking of which, this thread is curiously like the previous thread about Goony Guiliani's fetish for micro-penises:

I think a Gonk Trifecta is now in play, and am willling to declare one myself.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vide:

So we've come to the point in the timeline where the lawyer for the President of the United States of America is tweeting about "Micropenis"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Support gonk.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/7FtcW9u0​GDE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


More gonks!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My inner 12-year old can't see anything there. I don't get it either.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bingethinker: WTF is a gonk?


It's like a bang, but from outside.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril

To my eyes, that stubby little thing looks like a bush with a santa hat pulled down over it with a little stub nose sticking out.

Well, ain't that a kick in da' nuts!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Actually, it bears a shocking resemblance to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Nick Nostril

To my eyes, that stubby little thing looks like a bush with a santa hat pulled down over it with a little stub nose sticking out.

Well, ain't that a kick in da' nuts!

[Fark user image 400x274]

Actually, it bears a shocking resemblance to:

[Fark user image 850x509]


I thought the same thing too, as my post above suggests.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I first read gonk as somethign else and I was thinking man the Koreans are going to riot.
 
