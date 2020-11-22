 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   So we've come to the point in the timeline where the lawyer for the President of the United States of America is tweeting about "Micropenis"   (twitter.com) divider line
60
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

2356 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?


From the responses:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I feel like that kid, David.

"Is this real life?"
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Every accusation...
 
danvon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
She should be preparing for her next humiliating, career-destroying defeat rather than posting on Twitter.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]


🍄 vs. 🍆, possibly even 🥖.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To be fair, if she's on Team Trump, she's had to learn a lot about micropeen, and NDA or no, it's hard to get out of your head otherwise...
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's a Liberty University lawyer? Oh Jesus Christ.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's about two months away from running ads on OANN with the copy

"Does being forced to wear a mask in Walmart violate your freedoms and cause flare-ups in your transvaginal mesothelioma? Now you can have the lawyer who worked for America's Real President, Donald Trump. The Ellis Law Firm guarantees you a massive cash settlement* using Biblical legal arguments that have never lost** and your case will be handled by Jenna Ellis herself***"

*Not a guarantee
**Except in court
***Jenna Ellis may not be actual size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is amazing to me, is that Hulu cleared a joke for the new Animaniacs, that features a Tucker Carlson clone, about him wearing ladybug underwear.

That's where we are.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image 850x451]


Sounds like she went with the money.

That was not prudent at this juncture.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

silvervial: I feel like that kid, David.

"Is this real life?"


It's just a fantasy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: silvervial: I feel like that kid, David.

"Is this real life?"

It's just a fantasy.


Caught in a landslide, with no escape from reality.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she talking about her clit?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ twitter is garbage.  It's the digital version of the National Enquirer, and it's keeping millions "informed".
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Demetrius: [Fark user image 850x451]

Sounds like she went with the money.

That was not prudent at this juncture.


Poetically, she's working pro-bono.  Supposedly.
 
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]


Big Mike is talking about HIS in that photo.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure disclosing client secrets, physiological or otherwise, via Twitter is a gross violation of legal ethics.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i wish Preet would interview her
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like peen envy to me.....
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: [Fark user image 850x451]


She gettin paid!
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

planes: ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]

Big Mike is talking about HIS in that photo.


can anyone parse this?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ladybug underwear.


I Googled that term.

/speechless
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: Marcus Aurelius: Demetrius: [Fark user image 850x451]

Sounds like she went with the money.

That was not prudent at this juncture.

Poetically, she's working pro-bono.  Supposedly.


She's working for Trump, so she likely is working pro bono, whether she realizes it or not.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I see she's had to help Giuliani remove his "microphone pack".

images.thestar.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wrenchboy: Demetrius: [Fark user image 850x451]

She gettin paid!


...or at least she thinks she is. I wonder how many of his "legal" team have insisted on payment in cash up-front, in unmarked bills?
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: What is amazing to me, is that Hulu cleared a joke for the new Animaniacs, that features a Tucker Carlson clone, about him wearing ladybug underwear.

That's where we are.


Apparently I need to check this out...
 
UtopianDevil [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: planes: ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]

Big Mike is talking about HIS in that photo.

can anyone parse this?


Fairly certain it's a reference to the idiotic claim that Michelle is actually a man. I do find it funny that right wingers are so obsessed with big black c*ck that they even imagine one where none exists.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy gets it
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, if she attended Liberty perhaps she knows a thing or two about micropenises.....or watching

Maybe both
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wouldn't say no to a Mike Rowe penis.

mikerowe.comView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow. That is exactly as intelligent as what she says court.
 
Bazolar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This country really does need an up against the wall moment for all these traitors.  I doubt we'll get it, but for the good of the nation going forward, we need it.  Otherwise, we're gonna be right back here and maybe with a smarter conservative at the helm.

We don't need a Come to Jesus moment so much as a Biatchslap to Reality moment.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aren't all right wing tweets really about micro penis?
 
Gollie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skinink: So, I see she's had to help Giuliani remove his "microphone pack".

[images.thestar.com image 850x577]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WizardSleeve Syndrome. Sad.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bazolar: This country really does need an up against the wall moment for all these traitors.  I doubt we'll get it, but for the good of the nation going forward, we need it.  Otherwise, we're gonna be right back here and maybe with a smarter conservative at the helm.

We don't need a Come to Jesus moment so much as a Biatchslap to Reality moment.


You want to turn these farking idiots into martyrs now?

You better think this one through.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jenna and people of her ilk are a danger to democracy
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sad! and thinking emoji are two ways to tell people not to take you seriously.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: planes: ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]

Big Mike is talking about HIS in that photo.

can anyone parse this?


The user is seeking the most efficient avenue to being ignored by the most people in the smallest amount of time.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: hubiestubert: ladybug underwear.

I Googled that term.

/speechless


I googled it.  Maybe I used the wrong terms.  Maybe I'm just a different level of pervert.  At any rate I'm still confused.  Would not recommend.  Would not fap to again.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UtopianDevil: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: planes: ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]

Big Mike is talking about HIS in that photo.

can anyone parse this?

Fairly certain it's a reference to the idiotic claim that Michelle is actually a man. I do find it funny that right wingers are so obsessed with big black c*ck that they even imagine one where none exists.


wow.

/line up Melania's hips in comparison.
//just saying
 
Vegemite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: UtopianDevil: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: planes: ShavedOrangutan: Circusdog320: So she's talking about her boss mushroom sick?

From the responses:

[Fark user image image 600x331]

Big Mike is talking about HIS in that photo.

can anyone parse this?

Fairly certain it's a reference to the idiotic claim that Michelle is actually a man. I do find it funny that right wingers are so obsessed with big black c*ck that they even imagine one where none exists.

wow.

/line up Melania's hips in comparison.
//just saying


Are we saying Melania's hips lie?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Jenna, that's your clitoris.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x338]


Is... is that Press Snekretary?
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.