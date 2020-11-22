 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Live Free or EVERYONE PANIC   (wmur.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1143 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The instant that liquor stores become nonessential businesses we're all farked.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is definitely hamper the plans that I had to go drinking in New Hampshire
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not a fan of action verbs.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concept of state-owned liquor stores belongs in the 1950s Soviet Union.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
New Hampshire. Live free or die, unless in involves booze, in which case, submit to the state.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And then the murders started?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: New Hampshire. Live free or die, unless in involves booze, in which case, submit to the state.


It's an old financial conservative concept.  Do what you want, we won't judge... but we just might tax you on it.  Really, everyone wins.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The concept of state-owned liquor stores belongs in the 1950s Soviet Union.


I guess.

I mean, it's a lot cheaper for the consumer - I certainly stop and pick up my favorite bottles when I travel through NH. The state gets their cut without having to tax.  Seems like a win-win.

But you're right, I should pay more for inefficiencies and middlemen.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why not just go to the grocery store?  Like I can do in California.  The land of the free.  I can even go at 7am on a Sunday morning unlike that right-wing dictatorship Texas.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not that big of a deal, it's only alcohol. Call me when people start writing operating systems in NODE.JS.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lizyrd: jjorsett: The concept of state-owned liquor stores belongs in the 1950s Soviet Union.

I guess.

I mean, it's a lot cheaper for the consumer - I certainly stop and pick up my favorite bottles when I travel through NH. The state gets their cut without having to tax.  Seems like a win-win.

But you're right, I should pay more for inefficiencies and middlemen.


In MN, no state stores, mostly private businesses. But there are municipal-owned stores in some cities and often some deals to be had at those.
 
Reverend J [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lizyrd: jjorsett: The concept of state-owned liquor stores belongs in the 1950s Soviet Union.

I guess.

I mean, it's a lot cheaper for the consumer - I certainly stop and pick up my favorite bottles when I travel through NH. The state gets their cut without having to tax.  Seems like a win-win.

But you're right, I should pay more for inefficiencies and middlemen.


Yeah, if I have a large shopping list it's cost effective for me to drive to the border and back because of how much money I save.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.