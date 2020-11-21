 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 812: "Giving Thanks 3".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Giving Thanks 3

Description: It's Thanksgiving in the USA of what's been a very difficult year; show us what you're thankful for.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
olavf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Our 'thankful' is extremely complicated, with a lot of personal things I'd rather not put here, but a month ago we were starting to wonder where we could live, to being able to scrape together an overnight trip that got me out of city limits in the first time in almost a year.  I can't tell you how much Kat and I needed this.

Anyway, here's a Falcon-9 going trans-sonic as it lifted the Sentinel-6 satellite into orbit this morning (11/21) It was beautiful and I hope a harbinger that leads us to 2021 in good speed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN7169 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/Crouse, NC barn at sunset

6 years ago my wife and I decided to quit our jobs, move to North Carolina from Connecticut and start over. 5 years ago now, we moved into our new home in western Carolina. Absolutely the best move we ever made. I know a lot of people knock on North Carolina on Fark, but I absolutely love this state, from the mountains of Asheville to the Wilmington shore, it can't be beat. I am thankfiul every day we moved into such a great area. We have explored a lot of the state, but have so much more to see.
10/10 would move here again.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I am profoundly thankful for the 20 years I had with this little comedian:
Fark user imageView Full Size

With everything that's happened this year: the chaos, the pandemic, the loss of four uncles and a neighbor of 15 years, I feel like I haven't been permitted to properly grieve. She was my little flying squirrel and a kitten until the day she died.

I'd say Rest In Peace, but she's probably parkouring off of the pearly gates while St. Peter threatens her with a squirt bottle.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lizzie.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My lovely wife and our two boyz.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Mornings, even the cold winter ones.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Riding this merry-go-round of life.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Music, regardless of the clowns that perform it as long as they perform it well.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1/1)

Future Mrs. Geom_00, taken in Maui, Hi

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Incredibly thankful that our band kids got to have a marching band season at all this year. There were no competitions, and their show was shortened, but they made it through the season without any outbreaks. Loved this motion shot, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Marching Band and Guard by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Managed to get some camping in; pretty much a perfect socially distanced activity for a pandemic, and the woods are one of my happiest happy places, so bonus. Unfortunately I forgot my larger cup for my camp latte, so I had to improvise.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camp Coffee by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RagnarD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am always grateful for a gorgeous Sonoran sunset
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thankful to God for many things. Especially this little fella clinging on to me. The towel was for a fever he was running at the time (teething). His pattering about the house and baby talk has brought in lightness into our midst. Especially during the lockdowns we had.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am lucky to have been friends with this dude

(Bar in Tombstone where we pulled the old "It's his birthday" trick)
 
RagnarD
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thank my meteorologist father for teaching me to appreciate the nuances in the weather

It's a snow shower over Fremont Lake, Wyoming
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thankful for the beauty of nature
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Thankful for the woman who loves me.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grateful for these goofballs to come home to.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All three photos are of a spec house completed this year.   I was working with a crew I started with in the early 1980s.   The GC let me design my own decorative touches, that I based on an Art Deco theme in the door and window casing.  Now I'm back working with a micromanaging control freak with no possibility of creative decisionmaking.
I tiled this shower, and turned the tile at the back of the alcove 90 degrees for an interesting effect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Art Deco baseboard return @ stairs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had to merge two different crown moldings, and hide the edge of the cabinet which stuck out from the wall, so I did a stylized deco ribbon effect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
