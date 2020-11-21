 Skip to content
(Oregon Live) Well, there's your problem right there
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tone: Doc, I'm so depressed. I can't sleep and my marriage is falling apart.
Doc: (Nods knowingly. A little too knowingly.)
Tone: I mean, just the other day my wife yelling at me for leaving my stuff in the entry.
Doc: Well, you need to listen to her more and try to meet her needs. Let me get you a prescription for medical cannabis.
Tone: Wow, you're exactly right! Thanks, Doc.
Doc: No problem. And put your golf shoes and clubs in the hall closet. There's plenty of room.
Tone: Right, good idea. I'll... wait a minute, how do you know....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They all read like garbage people.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes on bikes
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This also happened to a friend of mine.  The hospice doctor who was treating my friend's terminally ill mother-in-law started an affair with his wife and broke up the marriage.  My friend sued but lost in court.  Here's the funny thing - when my friend sought legal representation, he had numerous responses from attorneys......until they found out the hospice doctor was a woman.  Then most of them got cold feet and backed out.  This happened over twenty years ago, a simpler time.  Maybe the case would have had legs in today's courts, I don't know.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My friend Jason lives in Bend.  And my cousin Andy.

That's all I got.
 
