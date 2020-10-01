 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   And now a peek into what competent management of Covid looks like, courtesy of Taiwan   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For 7 more days, you are required to check your temperature every morning (they actually gift you a thermometer)

Sounds like a Deep State plot to prop up the thermometer industry
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But they did have 7 deaths.

The US population equivalent would have been 91, if my math is close.

Brownie Taiwan, you're doing a heckuva job
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too late now, but in February we should have instituted a 14-day quarantine for ANY international arrivals at the airports. Every international airport has at least 2, 3, or more hotels nearby---make them quarantine hotels and put EVERYONE getting off a flight into them for 2 weeks--NO EXCEPTIONS.

Close the borders shortly after that too.

/This is why national leadership is so important and why we failed so hard in the US.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's how you do it.
 
Callous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Taiwan is an island with no borders.  The US has two giant borders and a whole lot of people that have hissy fits whenever we try to actually secure them.  I can only imagine the cries of racism if we instituted mandatory GPS tracking of everyone that entered the country.  Hell, when Trump tried to stop flights from the country this virus originated in they called him a racist for it.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
everyone has been living their lives freely since February

Sure, for definitions of the word 'freely' that don't include mandatory quarantine and compulsory purchases.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Too late now, but in February we should have instituted a 14-day quarantine for ANY international arrivals at the airports. Every international airport has at least 2, 3, or more hotels nearby---make them quarantine hotels and put EVERYONE getting off a flight into them for 2 weeks--NO EXCEPTIONS.

Close the borders shortly after that too.


Trump said something mean about China so doing anything about international travel was racism.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's Thaiwan, dammit!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coronavirus cases since October 1, 2020
58 - Taiwan
105 - The White House
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-1​9​_pandemic_in_Taiwan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_H​o​use_COVID-19_outbreak
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: It's Thaiwan, dammit!


Thighwan, I think.
 
quatchi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, yeah if you have real leadership at the top it is a lot easier.

Trump not only did not lead on Covid his aversion to telling the truth actually made things worse.
 
ktybear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Callous: hissy fits


the US in a nutshell
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a raging fever, so not getting a kick.  My body just... does this sometimes, but right now?  Poor choice, body.  Poor choice.

RIP my stupid ass.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What also helps is to believe  nothing China says. A tactic that is pretty much shared by all countries around there. "You say it is harmless? We'll see in a few months what happened to others. We're doing prevantative measures".
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: It's Thaiwan, dammit!


Touareg. Like the Volkswagon. That's where they got the name.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Callous: Taiwan is an island with no borders.  The US has two giant borders and a whole lot of people that have hissy fits whenever we try to actually secure them.  I can only imagine the cries of racism if we instituted mandatory GPS tracking of everyone that entered the country.  Hell, when Trump tried to stop flights from the country this virus originated in they called him a racist for it.


Well, there's a bunch of disengenuos crap.

First up, no one suggested closing either land border to try and get a hold of the virus. Second, there's no proposal for GPS tracking in the tweet thread, it was a mandatory 14 day quarantine for new arrivals, with what sounded like bluetooth contact tracing once you're out. GPS isn't really the tool for that job.

As to Trump's ban on arrivals from China - it may still be in effect, and still as ineffective as it was when he proposed it. It only applied to non-US nationals, except for non-US nationals who had relatives in the US. So a large number of people from Wuhan were able to travel to the US.
I'm not suggesting the US should have barred its citizens from entering the country, but requiring a 14 day quarantine (in a home or in a hotel or whatever) may have saved a lot of grief.

An effective control on anyone entering the US (as opposed to those who were targeted) would have gone a long way to refute any accusations of racial (or otherwise) motivation in that policy.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Callous: Taiwan is an island with no borders.  The US has two giant borders and a whole lot of people that have hissy fits whenever we try to actually secure them.  I can only imagine the cries of racism if we instituted mandatory GPS tracking of everyone that entered the country.  Hell, when Trump tried to stop flights from the country this virus originated in they called him a racist for it.


You packed a lot of misinformation into that paragraph; Trump was an appropriate representative for you.

Not so much for the rest of us, however.
 
