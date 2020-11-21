 Skip to content
(CNN)   FDA authorizes emergency usage of antibody cocktail for COVID despite the fact that one patient in their trial developed uncontrollable delusions   (cnn.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well Nancy Pelosi thinking she is the king of the world shouldn't detract from their trial.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
....they do realize it's a bit too late for them to help Trump win the election, right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, bastard thinks he's the president
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At this point in 2020 I would farking pay to have uncontrollable delusions.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Lololololololerskates
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blastoh: At this point in 2020 I would farking pay to have uncontrollable delusions.


I have a recurring delusion my liver will recover from 2020.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was a pre-existing condition, Subs.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew this was coming
 
Some_Local_Deity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the cutoff for getting this treatment? Is it enough to just be really rich? Or do you have to be really, really rich?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure he's had them since he was 3.
 
I want that sauce Morty! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's the European Sudafed that's doing that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...and you thought California and the like-minded states were being all paranoid, contrarian and perhaps uppity by independently verifying any claims by the FDA when there are billions of dollars on the line.

I mean, those people are going to die anyways, right?
 
Devout_Follower_of_Fark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The cocktail reduced Covid-19-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in some patients within 28 days of treatment"

And what would the result and recovery times have been without that treatment?
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
4 weeks
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems kinda drastic for something that's just like the flu.
 
flood222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The FDA's authorization is limited to high-risk patients, like those who are older than 65 years of age or have a BMI greater than or equal to 35. Patients with other conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease also qualify for the drug.

So Americans?
 
quatchi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Delusional?
They thought Trump won?
They thought Trump deserved "credit" for his Covid respinse?
How delusional are we talking here?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Pretty sure it's the European Sudafed that's doing that.


More like the Bolivian Marching Powder
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Antibiotics don't work on viruses.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Well Nancy Pelosi thinking she is the king of the world shouldn't detract from their trial.


what the fark are you babbling about?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure uncontrollable delusions was the mutation in Plague Inc before you can start unlocking things like homicidal/suicidal urges.

/no better
//only worse
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbeshear: I want that sauce Morty!: Pretty sure it's the European Sudafed that's doing that.

More like the Bolivian Marching Powder


Isn't it also referred to as Peruvian marching powder? Was thinking that a few weeks ago when I saw something Peruvian in the market....
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this the one that had dead babies in it or am I thinking of something else?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: dbeshear: I want that sauce Morty!: Pretty sure it's the European Sudafed that's doing that.

More like the Bolivian Marching Powder

Isn't it also referred to as Peruvian marching powder? Was thinking that a few weeks ago when I saw something Peruvian in the market....


Peruvian, Bolivian, Columbian...

It gets around.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flood222: The FDA's authorization is limited to high-risk patients, like those who are older than 65 years of age or have a BMI greater than or equal to 35. Patients with other conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease also qualify for the drug.

So Americans?


Lol no....having insurance is probably also a requirement, so clearly not *all* americans.
 
