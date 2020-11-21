 Skip to content
(WHYY)   1000 hospitals across the US report critical staff shortages. North Dakota is looking particularly farked   (whyy.org) divider line
    More: Sick  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mid December will be far worse
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soon you won't even be able to get stitches for a cut finger at the ER

December is going to be bleak
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was listening to an interview today on the state of assisted living residences right now. Bleak is a charitable word for the state of these places.

Seriously, check on your parents, grandparents and if you can find a way to bring them home from one of these places or avoid using one, now is the time to find a way.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The worst-hit state is North Dakota with 51% of hospitals that reported saying they're facing shortages

I'm sure its fine.

North Dakota's COVID-19 mortality rate is one of the worst in the world at 107 deaths per 100,000 people,

Uh oh

New Daily Positives: 1526
Active Positives: 10,066
Mortality Rate: 1.5%***

Oof.  We really are boned.

There are currently about 70 non-senior citizens hospitalized, or about 25% of hospitalizations are below age 60.  It looks like above age 30 up to about age 50 the risk is about the same with a mortality of about 1%.

*** the mortality rate is more accurate if we rewind and do the math based on cumulative cases up to about November 1st since deaths lag behind cases by 2-4 weeks.  Instead of 834 deaths based on the current number 0f 71,000 cumulative cases, I divided it by a generous 55,000, which was the total cases in the first week of November.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
shiat, hospitals had staff shortages before covid.
Now it's worse.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wife had me out washing the windows this afternoon, and I made damn sure to be safe on the ladder. The idea of having to go to the ER in Bismarck right now is utterly terrifying. I think I might just try splinting any bone breaks myself rather than chance it.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'm in Grand Forks.

Grandma didn't take it so well that we won't let her see granddaughter for Thanksgiving.

Grandma just got back from Vegas and Mexico.  She is pissed.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not only would you have to live in North Dakota, you'd have to stick your fingers into sick people and be around sick people. And probably get paid bupkis.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Registration Nurse: "Are you a Republican?"
Dumbass: "Yes"
Registration Nurse: "Fark off and die, this hospital is for non-morons, NEXT"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hazmat suits are expensive and no one's going to pay enough to make up for no hazmat suit welcome to the flaws of capitalism
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised North Dakota has hospitals. I always assumed they had a bit of an outhouse with a mechanic standing by and ready to hawk off limbs or pull out teeth like it's the 1700s.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Happy Thanksgiving, assholes! Because of you, thousands of doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff are going to spend their holiday - and quite possibly the rest of their lives - tending to you because you can't stay the fark home!

Stay. The. Fark. Home. Wanna great Thanksgiving? Don't invite anyone over, don't go anywhere else, enjoy a comforting meal in your own domicile, and stop acting like assholes.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This week in news, a thousand hospitals are short staffed after laying off tons of doctors and nurses 6 months ago...

Huh...
 
MIRV888
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lord of the Flies is a great book.  Stupid is so integral the story line.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sadly we don't have any military we can tap into for talent. that would come in handy.
 
dericwater
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Currently, 1 in a 1000 North Dakotans have died from COVID. By the end of 2020, probably 1 in 500. I hate to think how it's going to be in North Dakota by mid-March 2021: 1 in 100? 1 in 50?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

My dad fell off a ladder a few years ago. He didn't break a bone you could splint but absolutely shattered several bones in his foot that needed metal rods to heal. Ladder falls are especially horrible, so be extra careful.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think at some point medical staff all across the stupid places in the US need to just vanish for a bit and let the covidiots stew in their own idiocy without medical assistance. No more intubation no more putting themselves at risk, no more soul-destroying on people who will use their last dying breath to shout that the disease is a hoax and the nurses are killing them to make trump look bad. As a whole they don't deserve that treatment.
 
dericwater
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate the graphic they used in the article. They use different shades of the same color to depict different levels of staff shortages. The problem is that the shades are sometimes difficult to distinguish from among nearby similarly, but not exactly, shades regions. Why not use completely different, easy to identify, colors like bright yellow, sky blue, blood red, hunter green and hot pink? That we, it's easier to distinguish what level they are.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dericwater: I hate the graphic they used in the article. They use different shades of the same color to depict different levels of staff shortages. The problem is that the shades are sometimes difficult to distinguish from among nearby similarly, but not exactly, shades regions. Why not use completely different, easy to identify, colors like bright yellow, sky blue, blood red, hunter green and hot pink? That we, it's easier to distinguish what level they are.


That's probably why.
 
Lackofname
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ND has been pretty farked for about 3 weeks now and everyone is still "Eh turkey should be fine!"
 
