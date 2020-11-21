 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TooFab)   Viral meme Grandma is still celebrating Thanksgiving with the dude she accidentally texted in 2016, this year with extra potatoes, stuffing and lots of dust   (toofab.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 22 Nov 2020 at 12:50 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, there's going to be some stuffing alright.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Her husband died of COVID and she's sitting right next to this guy with neither of them wearing a mask.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Her husband died of COVID and she's sitting right next to this guy with neither of them wearing a mask.


That was my thought, she actually watched someone close to her die of the disease and yet with the incidence of community spread being about 300% of what it was in the Spring she invited a non family member into her home without either of them wearing a mask. Some people only learn the REALLY hard way.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Trump has Lonnie's blood on his tiny hands
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.