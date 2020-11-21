 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   "Badge of Fraud", the judge's description of how Derek Chauvin tried to give all his assets to his wife in their "divorce" before his trial in the death of George Floyd   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Maybe her lawyer is just really really really good?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I kinda suspected something when I head a divorce had been filed.

I'm still betting he beats the charges and we get another round of protests.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pretty sure there was a chorus of "yep, trying to protect his assets" that went up around these parts when we first heard of the divorce.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah they are trying to protect assets from the inevitable civil case, which he will lose.

This whole arrangement reeks.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

IgG4: Yeah they are trying to protect assets from the inevitable civil case, which he will lose.

This whole arrangement reeks.


And now it's on record.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Behind every dickhole of a piece of shiat man, there's usually a coont who has his back.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fraud works both as a noun, and a verb.

Who knew?
 
groppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Maybe the should have a law for civil trials where the day the suit is filed or when the incident happens the assets you have at the time are what are counted. I am sure there will be provisions if you are going through a divorce before or destruction of them like fire. But shady stuff like this should be shut down quick. I am sure law talking people could figure out my jumbled mess better.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Regardless of what happens  in this case, there's a whole lot of financial crime to be prosecuted here.

Following the murder charges against him, Chauvin and his wife were charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion[61] related to allegedly fraudulent tax returns from 2014 to 2019.[63] The Washington County prosecutor's office announced on July 22, 2020 that Chauvin and his wife under-reported joint income by a total of $464,433, including more than $95,000 from Chauvin's off-duty security work.[64] The complaint also alleges failure to pay proper sales tax on a $100,000 BMW purchased in Minnesota in 2018, failure to declare income from Chauvin's wife's business, improperly accounted-for deductions on a rental home, and changing their residency to Florida because "it was cheaper to register a car there".[65]
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cops make way too much money.
 
