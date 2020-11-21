 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Bird 1, Airliner 0   (tmz.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Nov 2020 at 1:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Getting this out of the way.....
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big deal.  They're just lucky the pilot didn't have the fish.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the bird okay?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to defrost the bird first.


/ obscure?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this noteworthy?  Bird strikes happen fairly frequently unfortunately.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They prefer to be called dames.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of doubt the bird considers this a win.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that the bird probably disintegrated on contact, it should at least be called a 1-1 tie.
 
anfrind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: You're supposed to defrost the bird first.


/ obscure?


No, because I came to post the exact same thing.
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what they get for parking in the red zone. There's no parking in the red zone.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The airliner will fly another day, but the bird is done for.
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The cockpit?  What is it?
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phishrace: That's what they get for parking in the red zone. There's no parking in the red zone.


Look Betty, don't start with your white zone shiat again.  There's just no stopping in a white zone.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the same thing we will be encountering in interstellar flight.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Part of an argument for synthetic displays, but we've seen what relying on programming can result in.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.