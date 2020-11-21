 Skip to content
 
(YouTube) Video 1990 Chevy 454 SS. Never driven? Check. Bought with matching baseball caps? Check. Seats still have plastic covers? Check. Washed once and then saved the wet dirt from under the car and kept it in a bag for thirty years? Check   (youtube.com) divider line
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When he started that truck up I was horrified...with declared 30 year old oil ....with < 3 hrs runtime in 30 years....geez great way to fark that up.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, that shiat just got weird as it progressed. At the end of the day you still only have a mass produced Chevy truck. It's not a f*cking Ferrari, dude.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The novelty and value derive from the fact that it's barely been driven, so you can never drive it or else it's just an old car.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Aaaaaand decide if you are going to the advisable things such as: changing all gaskets, hoses, seals, and fluids.


Aaaaaand decide if you are going to the advisable things such as: changing all gaskets, hoses, seals, and fluids.
Not using it doesn't change the fact that it is a 30-year-old car that has never received proper service. Otherwise you'll have to trailer everywhere to keep it "never been driven"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: Okay, that shiat just got weird as it progressed. At the end of the day you still only have a mass produced Chevy truck. It's not a f*cking Ferrari, dude.


It will be interesting to see if he makes a profit. Take that cash, and the interest he paid, and work out if he made more than just sticking it in the stock market. The S+P has gone up around 600% since 1990 so since he paid just over $18k he needs to sell it for more than $120k to beat the stock market.

/I would have bought it but I was looking for one with the matching jacket that hasn't been worn.
//Stolen from the YT comments.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: TheHighlandHowler: The novelty and value derive from the fact that it's barely been driven, so you can never drive it or else it's just an old car.

Aaaaaand decide if you are going to the advisable things such as: changing all gaskets, hoses, seals, and fluids.
Not using it doesn't change the fact that it is a 30-year-old car that has never received proper service. Otherwise you'll have to trailer everywhere to keep it "never been driven"


Drive it and the value drops from around a hundred thousand bucks to around a thousand.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Comments claimed the truck was recently sold for $45,000.

If he'd invested $18,000 in September of 1989 (when he bought the vehicle) in an S&P 500 index fund, it would now be worth $282,000.

According to this site: https://dqydj.com/sp-500-period​ic-rein​vestment-calculator-dividends/
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Comments claimed the truck was recently sold for $45,000.

If he'd invested $18,000 in September of 1989 (when he bought the vehicle) in an S&P 500 index fund, it would now be worth $282,000.

According to this site: https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodi​c-reinvestment-calculator-dividends/


Meh.

In other words, $18,000 in 1990 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $35,860.63 in 2020, a difference of $17,860.63 over 30 years. The 1990 inflation rate was 5.40%.


I don't know if $10k would be worth the trouble.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Say what you will, I've driven a newer version of this truck and it's farking fun.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Comments claimed the truck was recently sold for $45,000.

If he'd invested $18,000 in September of 1989 (when he bought the vehicle) in an S&P 500 index fund, it would now be worth $282,000.

According to this site: https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodi​c-reinvestment-calculator-dividends/


$45K would be about right, given condition and mileage. Ironically, it would closer to $60K if it had been driven a bit more.

/ The trucks are popular with a certain class of redneck
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm assuming nobody started it up during all that time. Every consumable part on that truck will need to be replaced (Gaskets, hoses, belts, tires, etc)
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Know how I know you didn't watch the video?


Know how I know you didn't watch the video?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How absolutely not to approach starting a dormant vehicle.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Bslim: Okay, that shiat just got weird as it progressed. At the end of the day you still only have a mass produced Chevy truck. It's not a f*cking Ferrari, dude.

It will be interesting to see if he makes a profit. Take that cash, and the interest he paid, and work out if he made more than just sticking it in the stock market. The S+P has gone up around 600% since 1990 so since he paid just over $18k he needs to sell it for more than $120k to beat the stock market.

/I would have bought it but I was looking for one with the matching jacket that hasn't been worn.
//Stolen from the YT comments.


But he financed it nobody would finance you to buy stock
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Comments claimed the truck was recently sold for $45,000.

If he'd invested $18,000 in September of 1989 (when he bought the vehicle) in an S&P 500 index fund, it would now be worth $282,000.

According to this site: https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodi​c-reinvestment-calculator-dividends/


He would not have invested 45k he would have invested whatever down payment he had to put to get the loan for the 45k
 
fsbilly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unless you want a Paul Walker reenactment...


Unless you want a Paul Walker reenactment...
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Isn't it already millions of years old?


Isn't it already millions of years old?
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SurfaceTension: Comments claimed the truck was recently sold for $45,000.

If he'd invested $18,000 in September of 1989 (when he bought the vehicle) in an S&P 500 index fund, it would now be worth $282,000.

According to this site: https://dqydj.com/sp-500-periodi​c-reinvestment-calculator-dividends/

He would not have invested 45k he would have invested whatever down payment he had to put to get the loan for the 45k


Well he eventually had to pay all that back, plus interest. So if he had just saved that money at the same rate and invested it...sure, he would have done much better.

However it might not be as cool as what he did here.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Carter Pewterschmidt: Bslim: Okay, that shiat just got weird as it progressed. At the end of the day you still only have a mass produced Chevy truck. It's not a f*cking Ferrari, dude.

It will be interesting to see if he makes a profit. Take that cash, and the interest he paid, and work out if he made more than just sticking it in the stock market. The S+P has gone up around 600% since 1990 so since he paid just over $18k he needs to sell it for more than $120k to beat the stock market.

/I would have bought it but I was looking for one with the matching jacket that hasn't been worn.
//Stolen from the YT comments.

But he financed it nobody would finance you to buy stock


Depends on whether you have other investments that could cover the amount financed- IOW buying on margin.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow. A 30 year old pristine piece of shiat.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: I'm assuming nobody started it up during all that time. Every consumable part on that truck will need to be replaced (Gaskets, hoses, belts, tires, etc)


Not to mention the gas itself (not THAT hard of a thing to do), plus the internal parts of the engine that haven't had an ounce of moving fluid on them. WAY too much work at the end of the day, esp. considering it's value. Basically, this thing is little more than a full sized model of the original truck.
 
Bat Guano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
that is a crappy old truck.

This is a 454 SS
assets.hemmings.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bat Guano: that is a crappy old truck.

This is a 454 SS
[assets.hemmings.com image 850x597]


FML
Was going to get one of those for graduation but got married instead that was one hell of a stupid move
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bat Guano: that is a crappy old truck.

This is a 454 SS
[assets.hemmings.com image 850x597]


Which drives like a crappy old old truck?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aren't these the trucks that started the "Don't you buy no ugly truck" ad campaign?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bat Guano: that is a crappy old truck.

This is a 454 SS
[assets.hemmings.com image 850x597]


My cousin had one in white with black stripes and a black interior.  Even when I was young and bulletproof it would put you back in your seat hard enough to scare me a bit at how fast it was.  But it made me green with envy anyway.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Znuh: How absolutely not to approach starting a dormant vehicle.


THIS.  I'm far from being a professional, but even I know that you should at least drain the gas tank, fill it with fresh gas, ditto the oil and why things like this were invented so you can turn the engine over by hand and insure that everything is properly primed before you turn the key to start the engine. Obviously it's been well protected in storage, but even so thirty years in storage is too long to just assume everything is ok and fire up the engine without checking.
https://paceperformance.com/images/F1​3​2026965
 
