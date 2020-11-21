 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Paul's Memory Bank "celebrates" its move to Saturday (8PM ET) with a special "All Thanksgiving" show, featuring Burns & Allen, Jack Benny, Abbott & Costello and Our Miss Brooks   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight - a special All Thanksgiving show

Burns & Allen - Gracie Buys a Live Turkey - 11/17/42
Jack Benny - Jack Dreams he is a Turkey - 11/21/43
Abbott and Costello - Abbott and Costello Thanksgiving Dinner Party - 11/25/43
Our Miss Brooks - Thanksgiving Weekend - 11/27/49
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Radio for Humans"......


I'm getting really sick of your discrimination against Aliens and Lizard People
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Still trying to get used to this 2nd shift stuff, so is Sophie.  I decided that I'll feed her when I wake up, before I go to work (2PM) and when I get home from work.  According to the can of Fancy Feast she should be getting 1 can for each 3 to 3.5 pounds.  What I think was happening was that she's swoop down and eat whatever Cleo didn't eat and Cleo didn't mind eating lots of kibble.  It looks like Sophie's lost a little weight, which she should be anyway.

Now that I'm getting supper ready for me, she's squaking away. Too bad.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I never knew Burns & Allen had a duck as a pet on their radio show.
 
